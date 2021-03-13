South Florence, Darlington capture Pee Dee Pitch-Off crowns

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Gracelyn Flowers delivered a pair of home runs for South Florence in Saturday’s Pee Dee Pitch-Off Pool A championship game.

The second one proved to be the difference in the game as her two-run shot paved the way for a 5-3 victory over Hannah-Pamplico in five innings at Savannah Grove Park.

It marked the first time the host Bruins had captured the championship in more than decade, coach Bobby Jones said.

Circumstances forced this year’s tournament to be split into two brackets with two champions crowned. Darlington, the 2020 Pee Dee Pitch-Off champ, defended its title by shutting out Lake View 7-0 in the Pool B championship matchup.

The Falcons allowed a grand total of three runs in their four games – winning all four.

It was a different matter for SFHS, who lost its second game on Thursday in extra innings but rebounded with two big wins on Saturday. The Bruins shut out Cheraw 8-0 in four innings in the semifinals before taking on the Raiders, who were on a similar journey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

H-P was shut out 1-0 by Pee Dee Academy in its opening game, but rebounded to make it all the way to the final game – and didn’t go down quietly.