South Florence, Darlington look to turn tide on Thursday night

“The one thing I was pleased with defensively last week, compared to the first game is we gave up less explosive plays,” Marlowe said. “But we’ve got to learn to get off the field on third down. I think three or four times we had third and 10 or more and gave it up. So, our defense has got to get off the field.”

That will be key against a Darlington squad that has relied heavily on its passing game and its skill players to make big plays in space, Marlowe said. Despite the Falcons not finding the scoreboard yet this season, quarterback Deuce Hudson threw for more than 140 yards last week against Wilson.

“They’re very athletic, and they use the four-receiver set a lot,” Marlowe said. “They throw some wide receiver screens and so we’ve got to be very disciplined on the defensive side of the ball to make sure we don’t give up the big play.”

For Darlington, last week’s loss was more about early mistakes and a rough third quarter, coach Raymond Jennings said following the 48-0 loss to Wilson. A busted coverage and turnover against Wilson allowed the Tigers to take a two-score lead into the half before things snowballed in the third.

“We felt like we were two plays out of the game,” Jennings said after the game. “… So we were very positive at halftime. Very upbeat. We knew we just hadn’t made a play yet. Then we come out in the third quarter and defensively, the first three outs were 21 points and we just couldn’t put the brakes on it.”

