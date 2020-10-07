South Florence, Darlington look to turn tide on Thursday night

FLORENCE, S.C. – More physical, tougher and more disciplined.
It’s been Drew Marlowe’s main message since he arrived at South Florence High School. Through two games, it’s still something he’s harping on as the Bruins get set for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. matchup against Darlington at Memorial Stadium.
Both teams are 0-2 overall an in Region 6-4A play.
“Until we learn to do those three things, we’re not really going to have a chance to win,” Marlowe said. “…Above everything else, I hope we’ll be those three things Thursday night.”
With that in mind, Marlowe has shaken up the Bruins’ lineup a little bit with the intention of having some of his players line up on offense and defense against the Falcons.
“I told them on Monday that I was going to find the 11 players that were going to be those three things above everything else, and if I only start 11 kids and they play both sides of the ball, then that’s what I’m going to do," he said.
“We’re trying to improve every week, and hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to win on Thursday. We haven’t really given ourselves an opportunity to do that the last few weeks.”
SFHS lost its opener to Carolina Forest 40-14 and fell to North Myrtle Beach last week 35-7.
“The one thing I was pleased with defensively last week, compared to the first game is we gave up less explosive plays,” Marlowe said. “But we’ve got to learn to get off the field on third down. I think three or four times we had third and 10 or more and gave it up. So, our defense has got to get off the field.”
That will be key against a Darlington squad that has relied heavily on its passing game and its skill players to make big plays in space, Marlowe said. Despite the Falcons not finding the scoreboard yet this season, quarterback Deuce Hudson threw for more than 140 yards last week against Wilson.
“They’re very athletic, and they use the four-receiver set a lot,” Marlowe said. “They throw some wide receiver screens and so we’ve got to be very disciplined on the defensive side of the ball to make sure we don’t give up the big play.”
For Darlington, last week’s loss was more about early mistakes and a rough third quarter, coach Raymond Jennings said following the 48-0 loss to Wilson. A busted coverage and turnover against Wilson allowed the Tigers to take a two-score lead into the half before things snowballed in the third.
“We felt like we were two plays out of the game,” Jennings said after the game. “… So we were very positive at halftime. Very upbeat. We knew we just hadn’t made a play yet. Then we come out in the third quarter and defensively, the first three outs were 21 points and we just couldn’t put the brakes on it.”
