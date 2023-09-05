Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Sept. 4. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Summerville (17) (2-0)
2. Gaffney (2) (2-1)
3. Sumter (1) (3-0)
4. Lexington (3-0)
5. Hillcrest (3-0)
6. Spartanburg (2-1)
7. Byrnes (2-1)
8. Fort Dorchester (1-1)
9. TL Hanna (2-1)
10. JL Mann (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Boiling Springs, White Knoll, Ashley Ridge, Dutch Fork, Blythewood; Cane Bay
Class 4A
1. South Florence (17) (3-0)
2. Hartsville (1) (2-0)
3. Northwestern (1) (1-1)
4. South Pointe (1) (2-1)
5. James Island (3-0)
6. Irmo (3-0)
7. Greenwood (2-1)
8. West Florence (2-1)
9. AC Flora (1-1)
10. Midland Valley (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Greenville, Westside, Lucy Beckham, York, Ridge View
Class 3A
1. Dillon (16) (2-0)
2. Daniel (1) (2-0)
3. Clinton (2) (3-0)
4. Chester (3-0)
5. Belton-Honea Path (1) (2-0)
6. Gilbert (2-0)
7. Camden (2-1)
8. Chapman 2-1
9. Brookland-Cayce (2-0)
10. Broome (2-1)
Others receiving votes: Manning, Crestwood, Seneca, Philip Simmons, Beaufort, Loris, Pendleton, Powdersville, Crescent
Class 2A
1.Abbeville (15) (3-0)
2. Gray Collegiate (5) (3-0)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (2-1)
4. Marion (3-0)
5. Hampton County (3-0)
6. Saluda (3-0)
7. Fairfield Central (2-1)
8. Silver Bluff (2-1)
9. Strom Thurmond (2-1)
10. Woodland (1-0)
Othera receiving votes: Ninety Six, Chesnee, Timberland
Class A
1. Lewisville (11) (2-1)
2. Christ Church (5) (2-1)
3. St. Joseph’s (4) (3-0)
4. Denmark-Olar (3-0)
5. Calhoun County (3-0)
6. (tie) Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2-1)
6. (tie) Whale Branch (2-0)
8. Lamar (1-2)
9. Southside Christian (0-2)
10. Blackville-Hilda (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Latta, Lake View, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley,Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Hannah-Pamplico, Cross
This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Brandon Stockdale Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA.