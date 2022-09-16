South Florence dominates top-ranked Stallions 42-7

FLORENCE, S.C. – It took Jaylin Davis and LaNorris Sellers a while to make the trek to the South Florence locker room following Friday’s game against South Pointe.

The two seniors had to first navigate the sea of Bruin blue that had stormed its way onto the field – and the seemingly endless rounds of camera phones that followed.

But none of that could likely take the smiles off their faces following one of the biggest wins in SFHS history.

Any thoughts of another one-score thriller like last year's contest were quickly put to rest as South instead dominated both sides of the ball from the get-go in a 42-7 rout that featured a running clock by the fourth quarter.

The Stallions, the defending state champs who began the night undefeated and as the top-ranked team in 4A, were held out of the end zone until the final six minutes of the ball game.

“It means a whole lot,” Davis, a linebacker, said afterwards. “We’ve been working for this for a very long time. Working on the field and in the weight room every day.

“It feels so great to just have this win under our belt.”

South (5-0), who was ranked fourth in the latest state poll, played about as flawless a first half defensively as it could have. At halftime, South Pointe had managed six first downs and just 93 yards of total offense.

The Stallions also had the same number of negative rushing plays as they did positive ones − six.

“Our defense just played out of their minds tonight,” Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said. “So, so proud of those guys – they work really hard. To hold a team like that to seven points is really unbelievable.”

Whether it was the pressure applied by SFHS defense, an off night by Stallions quarterback Malachi Marshall or a combination of both, the result was the same. He wound up 11 of 27 for 86 yards and his team didn’t cross midfield until late in the second quarter.

“We did a good job of pressuring him and keeping him in the pocket for the most part…he got out of there a few times…but coverage was good down the field and we did a good job getting to him and really being aggressive,” Marlowe said.

“Unbelievable job by our defensive coordinator Cannon Jordan tonight. Really, really, really came up with a great game plan to shut down a very high-potent offense.”

Low snaps and fumbled handoffs also plagued South Pointe, although they only wound up with one turnover.

It was a huge one, however, as Dashad McFadden picked off Marshall for a 38-yard return to paydirt to put the Bruins up 35-0 in the third quarter.

“The (game plan) was just to have everybody – hats at the ball,” Davis said. “Going full speed every single play and getting to the ball every single play. Defensive played phenomenally and we got the job done.”

Meanwhile Sellers and the offensive line had an equally impressive night to remember. They started the game off with a bang on their second offensive play as the QB found a streaking Evin Singletary for a 52-yard hookup to give the Bruins and early 7-0 lead.

Shikeem Shilow made it 14-0 with a TD run just before the end of the quarter and then caught a 13-yard over-the-shoulder throw from Sellers in the end zone to put South up three scores at the break.

Shilow and Sellers combined to runs for 102 yards in the half, and Sellers was 7 of 9 through the air for 135 yards and the two scores.

“Preparing this week, we took all the time we needed to prepare and get ready for them,” Sellers said. “That’s what we did – we went out there and we executed.”

Sellers’ biggest weapon in the second half was his legs. He added a pair of touchdown runs to give him four on the evening (2 rushing, 2 passing) and also had a couple of key 50-plus-yard punts thrown in the mix that helped his defense out by flipping the field.

“It was really just control what we can control, focus on what we had to do,” Sellers said. “If we did our job, then we knew things would be alright.”

Sellers wound up as the leading rusher with 114 yards.

The Bruins now enter the bye week before beginning Region 6-4A play on Oct. 30 with a trip to Kelleytown to face Hartsville.

SOUTH FLORENCE 42, SOUTH POINTE 7

SP 0 0 0 7 – 7

SF 14 7 14 7 – 42

FIRST QUARTER

SF – Evin Singletary 52 pass from LaNorris Sellers (Grant McDonald kick), 9:39.

SF – Shikeem Shilow 5 run (McDonald kick), :04.

SECOND QUARTER

SF – Shilow 13 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 7:36.

THIRD QUARTER

SF – Sellers 9 run (McDonald kick), 5:11.

SF – Dashad McFadden 38 INT return (McDonald kick), 4:36.

FOURTH QUARTER

SF – Sellers 12 run (McDonald kick), 11:53.

SP – Aidan Turner 4 run (Jake Brookover kick), 5:51.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – SF: Sellers 13-114, 2 TDs; Shilow 17-60, TD

PASSING – SF: Sellers 7-13-135, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING – SF: Singletary 8-84, TD; Shilow 1-13, TD.

RECORD: SF 5-0

NEXT GAME: South Florence travels to Hartsville on Oct. 30