FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach Kenny Gray wanted more aggression at the plate. His top-ranked Bruins responded with a seven-run first against Wilson and won 11-1 Thursday night in five innings.

“I talked with the guys before we came over here after we took batting practice and said they had been passive and not attacking early,” Gray said. “Tonight, we attacked early and scored a lot of runs to start the game off.”

Luke Miller, who made his second start on the mound of the season, earned the win (five strikeouts in three innings). He and Dylan Wiegel (three K’s in two innings) combined for the five-inning no-hitter.

Miller also went 2 for 3 at the plate along with a double and two RBI.

“He looked really good tonight,” Gray said. “He was spotting his fastball really well. His curveball, when he got it down, was working well. So, the big thing was he had good (velocity) on his fastball. The more he gets healthy, the more he can pitch for us and things will be better for us in the long run.”

South teammate Hunter Matthews went 1 for 3 with two RBI; Wyatt Williams went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Noah Moore hit an RBI triple.

The first inning included an RBI double by Chandler Thompson (2 for 2, RBI) and a run-scoring single by Miller. A fielder’s choice, error in the outfield and then a run-scoring groundout by Hunter McClary helped South Florence extend its lead to 5-0. Then, an RBI double by Nathan Gause and run-scoring single by Brayden Robinson made it 7-0.

“We’ve got to come to play from the beginning of the game,” Wilson coach Chipper Smith said.

South scored its final four runs in the fourth, starting with another Miller RBI single. Moore’s run-scoring triple and RBI hits by Matthews and Williams finished Wilson off.

“One thing we had worked on is that we had been doing a really bad job of hitting that outside pitch, rolling it over and popping it up,” Gray said. “So, we did some things to take the ball backside. Over half our hits came backside. So, that was good for us. The kids worked at it. Then, they took it to the plate and were able to be successful at it.”

Wilson (1-14 overall, 0-8 Region 6-4A) scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Keonte Dials scored on a passed ball.

It’s fixing to be spring break for Florence One Schools, but the Bruins will play next week in a tournament hosted by Cheraw.

“We’ll play two games Monday, one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. We just need to use that as kind of a springboard for the rest of the season and get us ready for the playoffs,” said Gray, whose team is 12-4 and 6-2.

SF;700;40—11;10;3

W;000;10—1;0;2

WP – Miller (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB). LP – Pharrell Williams (4 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 4 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – SF: Miller 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Thompson 2-2, 2B, RBI; Matthews 1-3, 2 RBI; Williams 2-3, RBI; Moore 1-2, 3B, RBI; Gause 1-3, 2B, RBI.

RECORDS: SF 12-4 overall, 6-2 Region 6-4A; W 1-14, 0-8.