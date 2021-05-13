South Florence edges West in extras, secures 2nd seed in region

FLORENCE, S.C. – In a wild back-and-forth contest, Angelle Siders’ two-out, two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning proved to the be the difference Thursday as South Florence edged rival West Florence 12-10 in softball action.
With the victory, the Bruins secured the No. 2 playoff seed from Region 6-4A and will travel to Midland Valley at noon on Saturday for the first round of the state playoffs.
Both teams had big rallies in the game. After South took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, West responded with a six-run outburst.
The inning was prolonged first by a SFHS error and then again on a passed ball on a strikeout, which allowed the first WFHS run to score.
The Knights tacked on five more with two outs before the inning was over. Abby Gibbs, Annalia Cook, Ali Meeker and Mya Goodman all had RBI hits, with Goodman’s knock driving in two.
But the Bruins clawed back in the fifth, thanks in part to a pair of West errors. Makayla Arceneaux and Payton Perry each drove in a run and South plated two more via an error and a wild pitch to knot the game at 6-6.
SF wasn’t done. It scored four more runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead, 10-6, thanks to another Knights error, a two-run double from Arceneaux and an RBI single from Keke Fulton.
West responded in its next at bat again, however. This time it was another Bruins miscue that helped the Knights. Amaura Burgess singled home one run and Cook drove in two to tie the game once more, 10-10.
West had an opportunity to walk off in the bottom of the seventh, but South’s Payton Perry pitched out of a jam. With two outs, Summer Holland tripled and the Bruins elected to load the bases with a pair of intentional walks. The strategy worked as Perry got a grounder to short to end the inning.
Siders came through with her big hit in the eighth and West was unable to score in its half of the inning.
Angelle Siders finished with two hits while Larissa Siders picked up two as well and scored three times. Perry finished with three hits while Arceneux and Fulton had two each.
South’s Gracelyn Flowers reached base five times in the game with one hit, three walks and a hit by pitch.
For West, Holland, Burgess and Goodman all had two hits. Mia Boykin reached base five times with three walks, one intentional, a hit by pitch and the passed ball on a third strike.