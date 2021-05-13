South Florence edges West in extras, secures 2nd seed in region

FLORENCE, S.C. – In a wild back-and-forth contest, Angelle Siders’ two-out, two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning proved to the be the difference Thursday as South Florence edged rival West Florence 12-10 in softball action.

With the victory, the Bruins secured the No. 2 playoff seed from Region 6-4A and will travel to Midland Valley at noon on Saturday for the first round of the state playoffs.

Both teams had big rallies in the game. After South took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, West responded with a six-run outburst.

The inning was prolonged first by a SFHS error and then again on a passed ball on a strikeout, which allowed the first WFHS run to score.

The Knights tacked on five more with two outs before the inning was over. Abby Gibbs, Annalia Cook, Ali Meeker and Mya Goodman all had RBI hits, with Goodman’s knock driving in two.

But the Bruins clawed back in the fifth, thanks in part to a pair of West errors. Makayla Arceneaux and Payton Perry each drove in a run and South plated two more via an error and a wild pitch to knot the game at 6-6.

