South Florence falls 3-2 in 10 innings in playoff opener

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Region 6-4A champion South Florence Bruins will have their backs against the wall come Monday after a frustrating ending to Saturday's state baseball playoff opener against May River.

After rallying to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, South found itself trailing again in the 10th. After a walk to Mikey Morris, Landon Brown came through with a double, but Morris was tagged out at home to end the game.

The Bruins (21-4) will now host North Augusta at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in an elimination game.

"That's one of those things where we got the basehit we needed and I sent Mikey," South coach Kenny Gray said via phone after the game. "It was our opportunity to tie the game; I rolled the dice, and their catcher made a great pick on it.

"I'd rather go out being aggressive like that."

The loss put a damper on another solid start by Mason Lynch. He gave the Bruins seven solid innings as he scattered six hits and allowed just one run with four strikeouts and two walks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

May River's only run in regulation came in the top of the third when James Layman hit a sacrifice fly to score Riley Stokes.