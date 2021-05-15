South Florence falls 3-2 in 10 innings in playoff opener

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Region 6-4A champion South Florence Bruins will have their backs against the wall come Monday after a frustrating ending to Saturday's state baseball playoff opener against May River.
After rallying to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, South found itself trailing again in the 10th. After a walk to Mikey Morris, Landon Brown came through with a double, but Morris was tagged out at home to end the game.
The Bruins (21-4) will now host North Augusta at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in an elimination game.
"That's one of those things where we got the basehit we needed and I sent Mikey," South coach Kenny Gray said via phone after the game. "It was our opportunity to tie the game; I rolled the dice, and their catcher made a great pick on it.
"I'd rather go out being aggressive like that."
The loss put a damper on another solid start by Mason Lynch. He gave the Bruins seven solid innings as he scattered six hits and allowed just one run with four strikeouts and two walks.
May River's only run in regulation came in the top of the third when James Layman hit a sacrifice fly to score Riley Stokes.
That tied the game at 1-1 after SFHS had gotten an early run on a Landon Brown RBI single in the bottom of the first.
But MRHS starter Darin Horn didn't allow another run until the eighth inning. He went 7 2/3 and gave up nine hits with nine strikeouts.
Walker Taylor's RBI double in the top of the eighth gave the Sharks their first lead of the game. It was short-lived, however, as Morris hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning to plate Aydin Palmer and knot the game at 2-2.
Caleb Allinder scored the decisive run for May River in the top of the 10th on a fielding error by the Bruins. That made Jake Hardee the hard-luck loser after tossing 1 2/3 innings and allowing no earned runs on one hit with one strikeout.
"Mason threw a great game," Gray said. "The guys really battled today. They didn't fold up. We just couldn't get that extra hit to take the win.
"We got the guys on base, but just couldn't come through with that one extra hit we needed."
Brown led SFHS going 3 for 5 with an RBI followed by Morris who was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Luke Miller had two hits while Lynch, Palmer and Hardee each collected one.