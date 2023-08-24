FLORENCE, S.C. -- Second-ranked South Florence turned the ball over on its opening possession last Friday against Goose Creek, and its defense needed to make a play.

The Bruins sacked Goose Creek's quarterback on second down, and that set the tone for two quick first-quarter scores: A TD run by South's Zion Gilbert. Then, on the very next play, linebacker Chantwan Harkless Jr. stripped the ball and returned it for another score and 14-0 lead.

At game's end, the Bruin defense had held the Gators to 173 yards total offense (83 rushing). South also stuffed Goose Creek on a goal-line stand when the game was already secure for what became a 54-14 Bruin win.

During that goal-line stand, South knocked the Gators back to the 7 on the first play and the series ended with a missed field goal.

"We're just physical on every play," said Bruin linebacker Deshaun Carroway, who led the Bruins last Friday with three tackles, five assists, a sack and tackle for loss. "Coming to practice, we're working to be the best defensive line in the state. We might not be the biggest (Carroway is 5 feet 10, 196 pounds); we might not be the strongest. But we're going to work and tell everybody who we are every day and in every game."

Harkless also made a big impact with three tackles, seven assists, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

South coach Drew Marlowe said after last Friday's win he was especially impressed with the goal-line stand.

"It shows those guys have some grit to them, some mental toughness," Marlowe said. "They didn't give up when the ball was on the 1-yard line, and (Goose Creek) ended up coming away with no points.

"I think it speaks to their mental toughness, their ability to overcome adversity after giving up a long pass play to come right back and turn them away," he added. "And we were playing without two linemen (Ryan Johnson and Terrance Moorer were injured in the first half)."

Also, Quincy Rhodes Jr. intercepted two passes last Friday.

"I thought we played really well tonight," Marlowe said. "Outside of a couple of deep balls we've got to get cleaned up, our defense really played well tonight."

Although South Florence was impressive at stopping the run, Goose Creek capitalized on long passes, one of which went for a 38-yard touchdown that trimmed the deficit at the time to 14-8.

Every team has something to work on after the season's first game. The Bruins had plenty more positives than negatives.

With that in mind, Carroway credits that to a team effort that extends to the sideline.

"(Defensive coordinator Cannon Jordan) is the best defensive coordinator in the state," Carroway said. "He watches film and helps us as a defense, and we're going to take advantage of that every time. And thanks to (strength coach Shawn Armstrong), that's the dog mentality we have in the weight room to be physical. We proved that there's nothing easy on us."