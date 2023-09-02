FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence offense has been spreading the wealth so far this season, and there was no better example of that than Friday at Bruin Stadium.

In a 61-0 rout of Orangeburg-Wilkinson that saw a running clock for most of the second half, the Bruins still managed to finish with seven different players finding their way into the end zone.

“We’ve got to be diverse,” SFHS coach Drew Marlowe said. “We don’t feel like we can line up and just run it down people’s throats right this second. So I think we had four different quarterbacks take a snap tonight…three tailbacks and a bunch of people caught a pass tonight.

“We’ve got to get everybody involved and it’s got to be a total team effort with us on offense. As coaches we’ve got to do a great job of making sure we get the ball in our playmakers’ hands and let them make plays for us.”

One of those playmakers Friday was Jayden Sellers. The junior wide receiver had a pair of touchdowns – but both came via the ground instead of the air.

He lined up twice behind center on crucial fourth-down plays and made the most of both. His 31-yard score opened the game and gave South a 7-0 lead, and he finished off the first half with a 17-yard rumble up the middle to make it 40-0 at the break.

“I feel like we played good as a team,” Sellers said. “It was a team effort…we practiced hard all week. We’ve got a lot of good athletes that can do just about anything.”

Latrelle McClary was another top performer with a pair of scores as well. He had a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter and closed out the scoring in the third quarter with a 6-yard run.

Zion Gilbert and Raleigh Jett each had rushing touchdowns and Chander Jackson hauled in a TD pass from Messiah Jackson.

But offense wasn’t the only way Marlowe’s Bruins found paydirt. Quincy Rhodes returned a punt roughly 85 yards for a score and Dirrick Goodman picked up an errant lateral fumble by O-W for a scoop-and-score from about 20 yards out.

It was the third straight game that saw SFHS’ defense put points on the board. Goodman and company did not allow O-W to cross the 50-yard line, and only gave up five first downs on the night.

“They are without question the strength of our team, and we’re going to lean on them this year,” Marlowe said. “They’ve been playing really well and we hope that they’ll continue to play at a high level.”

Going up against that unit in practice every week has helped the Bruin offense make strides, Sellers added.

“Coach always says that that’s the best defense we’re going to play against this season,” he said. “So we just work hard in practice each week and try to get better each time.”