South Florence girls keep same mentality heading into state playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – All coach David Robinson has on his mind right now is the next game.

“Just like the regular season,” the second-year South Florence High School girls’ basketball coach said. “Just take it one game at a time.”

The approach is likely to stay the same, but the atmosphere surrounding the Bruins’ next contest will be very different as the girls’ state playoffs tip-off beginning Wednesday with SFHS hosting May River at 7 p.m.

South Florence (17-2) captured its first region championship since 1998 by going 11-1 in Region 6-4A and earning a top seed for the postseason – and much more.

Thanks to the way the 4A bracket falls, the Bruins will potentially not have to leave the city of Florence until the state championship game at USC Aiken on March 5 at 6 p.m. SFHS has three rounds on its home court before the lower state final at the Florence Center on March 1.

“Win or go home,” Robinson said. “Now it’s more important than ever because your season could be over. We have to focus in even more than what he had been.”