South Florence girls keep same mentality heading into state playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – All coach David Robinson has on his mind right now is the next game.
“Just like the regular season,” the second-year South Florence High School girls’ basketball coach said. “Just take it one game at a time.”
The approach is likely to stay the same, but the atmosphere surrounding the Bruins’ next contest will be very different as the girls’ state playoffs tip-off beginning Wednesday with SFHS hosting May River at 7 p.m.
South Florence (17-2) captured its first region championship since 1998 by going 11-1 in Region 6-4A and earning a top seed for the postseason – and much more.
Thanks to the way the 4A bracket falls, the Bruins will potentially not have to leave the city of Florence until the state championship game at USC Aiken on March 5 at 6 p.m. SFHS has three rounds on its home court before the lower state final at the Florence Center on March 1.
“Win or go home,” Robinson said. “Now it’s more important than ever because your season could be over. We have to focus in even more than what he had been.”
The mentality of his team isn’t going to change with a top seed, Robinson added as South prepares for its toughest stretch of games this season.
“We always come out like we’re the underdogs, so we’ll play like we’re underdogs,” he said. “Doesn’t matter if we’re 20-point favorites or 20-point underdogs, we’ll play the same way.”
Also in 4A, the third-seeded Red Foxes from Hartsville will host Lucy Beckam at 6 p.m. Wednesday and fourth-seeded West Florence will be on the road at James Island at 7 p.m. Darlington, the No. 5 seed from Region 6-4A, will hit the road against top-seeded Bluffton at 6:30 p.m.
South Florence isn’t the only top seed in the area. In 1A, both East Clarendon and Lake View won their respective regions, and are on a possible collision course for a third-round matchup in Lake View.
Before that, the Wolverines will take on Palmetto Scholars Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday while the Wild Gators will host Allendale-Fairfax at 6:30 p.m.
McBee is also a top seed on the upper state side of the bracket and will host Branchville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Also in 1A, third-seeded Lamar travels to second-seeded Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Both Hannah-Pamplico and Cavers Bay earned No. 2 seeds and will host Bethune-Bowman and Whale Branch, respectively.
Hemingway, a No. 4 seed, travels to defending state champion Military Magnet and the fourth-seeded Whirlwinds from Timmonsville will hit the road against Estill.
In the upper state, the Governor’s School, a No. 4 seed, will travel to Southside Christian.
Switching to 3A, Manning will travel to Bishop England as the No. 4 seed on Thursday while third-seeded Marlboro County is slated to go to Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Finally in 2A, five area squads made the playoff field, with region champion Latta earning a 7 p.m. home game on Wednesday against York Prep.
Third-seeded Kingstree will host third-seeded Ridgeland-Hardeeville and the second-seeded Swamp Foxes of Marion will host the Chesterfield Golden Rams on Wednesday.
Fourth-seeded Lee Central will travel to Wade Hampton and Cheraw, also a fourth seed, will travel to Saluda .