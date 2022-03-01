South Florence girls rally, fall short in 4A lower state final

FLORENCE, S.C. – There were a number of standout moments from the South Florence girls’ basketball team this season.
There was almost another Tuesday as the Bruins came close to erasing an 11-point deficit against North Augusta in the 4A lower state final at the Florence Center.
But foul trouble near the end – and strong free throw shooting by the Yellow Jackets – kept SFHS at bay as North Augusta punched its ticket to the state championship with a 47-42 victory.
The Yellow Jackets (21-2) will play Westside/Catawba Ridge on Saturday at USC Aiken at 6 p.m. South Florence (20-3) ends the season as Region 6-4A champs – having made its first lower state final appearance since the 1994-95 season.
It took both teams the better part of a quarter and a half to start to find some rhythm offensively.
The first quarter saw nine total combined points as defense, in-and-out shots and turnovers were the predominant features.
Albany Wilson’s three-pointer gave the Bruins a brief 3-2 lead, but NA’s Soniyah Rollins scored twice on fast breaks to give the Yellow Jackets a slim 6-3 advantage after the opening stanza.
South started the second quarter on a better note as Jazmyne Lyde and Andreauna Hudson connected on back-to-back shots from downtown to put SFHS up 9-6.
But North Augusta junior forward P’eris Smith started to take over. She posted 10 points in the second quarter alone to lead all scorers at the break.
She was part of a 6-0 run by the Yellow Jackets that put them up 14-12. But the Bruins countered with Zaniyah Snow – who led the team with six points in the frame.
The two teams were tied 18-18 with 1:30 left before halftime, but a late bucket from Smith put NA up by three.
A pair of shots from beyond the arc to start the third gave North Augusta some breathing room, and the period only got worse for SFHS from there. The Yellow Jackets went on an 11-3 run to open the second half and led by 11 with 3:18 to go in the third.
But no one scored again until Wilson connected on a late trey to pull SFHS within 34-26 entering the fourth quarter.
South started off strong again with buckets from Snow and Lyde to cut the deficit to just four. A three-pointer by Katlyn Coleman-Young a few minutes later got South to within one, 38-37, but that was as close as the Bruins got.
But foul trouble by South kept North Augusta at the charity stripe for most of the remainder of the game. Zuri Goldsberry connected on 7 of 8 shots down the stretch as the Yellow Jackets were able to maintain their lead the rest of the way.