South Florence girls rally, fall short in 4A lower state final

But North Augusta junior forward P’eris Smith started to take over. She posted 10 points in the second quarter alone to lead all scorers at the break.

She was part of a 6-0 run by the Yellow Jackets that put them up 14-12. But the Bruins countered with Zaniyah Snow – who led the team with six points in the frame.

The two teams were tied 18-18 with 1:30 left before halftime, but a late bucket from Smith put NA up by three.

A pair of shots from beyond the arc to start the third gave North Augusta some breathing room, and the period only got worse for SFHS from there. The Yellow Jackets went on an 11-3 run to open the second half and led by 11 with 3:18 to go in the third.

But no one scored again until Wilson connected on a late trey to pull SFHS within 34-26 entering the fourth quarter.

South started off strong again with buckets from Snow and Lyde to cut the deficit to just four. A three-pointer by Katlyn Coleman-Young a few minutes later got South to within one, 38-37, but that was as close as the Bruins got.