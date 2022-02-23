South Florence girls reach lower state final

FLORENCE, S.C. − South Florence's girls' basketball team is back in the lower state final − for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

The Bruins used a combination of tough defense and key offensive runs to hold off Aiken 41-34 in Wednesday's third-round 4A state playoff matchup.

South Florence (20-2) will face North Augusta on March 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Florence Center for the right to play in the state championship. That game will be held at USC Aiken on March 5 at 6 p.m.

A 9-0 run by SFHS to close out the half gave the Bruins all the cushion they needed as it turned out. South held the Green Hornets to just four points in the third quarter, and a 5-0 spurt in the middle of the fourth quarter pushed the Bruins' advantage to 10 with less than four minutes to go.

Albany Wilson led South with 13 points followed by Zaniyah Snow with 11. Malasia Jamison had a game-high 14 points for Aiken, who finished the season 20-7 overall.

