South Florence girls roll past Marlboro County in battle of top-10 squads

FLORENCE, S.C. – With coach David Robinson’s football duties extending into December, the South Florence girls’ basketball team hasn’t had as much practice time as Robinson would have liked.

“We’re using (these games) as a lot of practice to get ready for our region – I think one of the toughest regions in South Carolina,” he said.

Regardless the Bruins, who are coming off a berth in the 4A lower state final last season, haven’t seemed to miss a beat and entered Monday’s top-10 showdown with Marlboro County with an undefeated mark.

They left with their perfect record still intact thanks to dominant second and third quarters of a 71-39 victory over the Bulldogs.

South (6-0) came into the game as the No. 2 team in the latest statewide 4A basketball poll while MCHS (6-4) was ranked 7th in 3A. It’s the second time in a week SFHS has gotten the better of the Bulldogs after also picking up a 72-49 victory last Wednesday.

It was Marlboro County who grabbed the upper-hand early Monday evening, however. Taniyah Hairston connected on a pair of 3-pointers as part of an eight-point outburst, and Bailee Barfield added five as the Bulldogs took a 16-12 advantage into the second stanza.

Rebounding was a big key why as MCHS led by a 15-8 margin. Montayja Isaac led the charge with six and finished with 12 for the game.

“We wanted to play a team like that that was going to give us a test,” Robinson said. “They kind of hurt us on the boards (in the first quarter) and that made us wake up a little bit. We had to box out…we did the little things, so we came out on top.”

The Bruins got back to their game in the second quarter on both sides of the ball and also capitalized as MCHS went ice-cold from the floor. Marlboro made a combined two baskets in the middle two frames while also going 0-for-9 from the free throw line.

“We just really wanted to get back on (defense), and make them run with our offense,” Robinson said. “Once we get the rebound, we get out and run and that’s basically what we did.”

The Bruins also got big outings from four players in double figures. Jaida Cameron led the charge with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five steals. She shined during the middle quarters with 13 points along with Jada Montgomery, who scored 10 of her 12 points during that span.

Jazmyne Lyde was the early catalyst with eight points in the first quarter and another five in the second. She finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Krystal Baker – who notched all 10 of her points in the third quarter – rounded out the balanced group of scorers as nine different players found the scoresheet for South.

“I tell everybody that as long as you buy into the program and you run, you’re going to score,” Robinson said.

MC 16 2 2 19 – 39

SF 12 20 22 17 – 71

MARLBORO COUNTY (39)

Lowe 9, Hairston 8, Jenkins 6, Barfield 5, Dudley 5, Nelson 3, Peguero 2, Isaac 1.

SOUTH FLORENCE (71)

Jaida Cameron 18, Jazmyne Lyde 16, Jada Montgomery 12, Krystal Baker 10, O’neill 5, Johnson 4, Randolph 2, Watson 2, Richardson 2.

BOYS

South Florence 50

Marlboro County 46

FLORENCE – The Bruins and Bulldogs had their second tight contest in less than a week Monday – only this time it was SFHS that wound up as the victors.

South (4-2) converted on all 10 of its free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to hold off MCHS for the four-point victory. Marlboro (7-3) won the previous matchup 49-47.

An 11-4 run in the third quarter gave the Bruins a 38-28 lead heading into the final frame. Jamarie Brown went a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth and 8-for-8 overall to finish with a game-high 15 points. Jackson Robinson added 10 for South Florence while Terrance Moorer finished with nine.

Jaitez Barbour led the Bulldogs with 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers – two of which came during their fourth-quarter surge. Nori Adams added nine points.

MC 11 13 4 18 – 46

SF 14 13 11 12 – 50

MARLBORO COUNTY (46)

Jaitez Barbour 11, Adams 9, Barfield 8, Monroe 5, Miles 5, Leach 4, Purvis 3, Thomas 2.

SOUTH FLORENCE (50)

Jamarie Brown 15, Jackson Robinson 10, Moorer 9, McMillan 8, Valarie 4, McFadden 2, Lesane 2.