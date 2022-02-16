South Florence girls roll past May River into 2nd round

FLORENCE, S.C. – With about a week off between games, the one thing David Robinson was looking for in Wednesday’s 4A state playoff opener against May River was a strong start.

“We wanted to start out fast and get back in the groove of things,” the second-year South Florence girls’ basketball coach said.

It didn’t take long for any fears of rust to be alleviated as the Bruins got off to a scorching start and cruised to a 63-33 victory at the SFHS gymnasium.

South Florence (18-2) will now host Hilton Head High School on Friday at 6 p.m. in the second round.

Top scorer Albany Wilson led the charge for the Bruins in the opening stanza – scoring 10 of her game-high 18 points. She added five more in the fourth quarter.

Her hot streak actually came after SF had already established a big lead though. Jazmyne Lyde and Katyln Coleman combined to put up the Bruins' first 11 points as they grabbed a double-digit lead less than 2 ½ minutes into the game.

South led 27-5 after the opening period, but only took a 34-14 advantage into halftime after a somewhat lackluster second quarter.

