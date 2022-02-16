South Florence girls roll past May River into 2nd round

FLORENCE, S.C. – With about a week off between games, the one thing David Robinson was looking for in Wednesday’s 4A state playoff opener against May River was a strong start.
“We wanted to start out fast and get back in the groove of things,” the second-year South Florence girls’ basketball coach said.
It didn’t take long for any fears of rust to be alleviated as the Bruins got off to a scorching start and cruised to a 63-33 victory at the SFHS gymnasium.
South Florence (18-2) will now host Hilton Head High School on Friday at 6 p.m. in the second round.
Top scorer Albany Wilson led the charge for the Bruins in the opening stanza – scoring 10 of her game-high 18 points. She added five more in the fourth quarter.
Her hot streak actually came after SF had already established a big lead though. Jazmyne Lyde and Katyln Coleman combined to put up the Bruins' first 11 points as they grabbed a double-digit lead less than 2 ½ minutes into the game.
South led 27-5 after the opening period, but only took a 34-14 advantage into halftime after a somewhat lackluster second quarter.
“We kind of relaxed a little bit,” Robinson said. “We jumped out to a big lead and kind of relaxed, so we’re going to touch up on that tomorrow.”
SFHS reestablished itself both offensive and defensively coming out of the break. The Bruins’ defense forced turnovers in numerous ways – including several times when the Sharks were unable to make it out of their own end by the 10-count.
That helped South open things up with a couple of big threes from Coleman and a balanced attack as five different Bruins found the scoresheet during a 21-8 run to begin the second half.
“That’s mainly what we went over in practice – our rotation on defense,” Robinson said. “We found out who we were playing on Monday, so the only thing we could really work on was ourselves.
“We did a really good job of that.”
Lyde (16) and Coleman (12) gave the Bruins three players in double figures with Zaniyah Snow finishing just outside with nine points.
Krystal Baker had seven rebounds for South and Morgan Scott pulled down eight for May River. She also led the Sharks with 14 points – the only player to post double digits in scoring.
MAY RIVER (33)
Morgan Scott 14, Laing 6, Dalton 5, Dowe 3, Palmer 2, Kronimus 2, Mullins 1.
SOUTH FLORENCE (63)