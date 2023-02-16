FLORENCE, S.C. – David Robinson knows what lies ahead for his South Florence girls’ basketball team.

So while he was grateful for Thursday’s 59-33 first-round playoff victory over Midland Valley, his focus was on the Bruins’ sluggish start – and how to fix it moving forward.

“I think we came out relaxed tonight,” Robinson said. “By the good graces we got away with a win. We can’t have games like this in the playoffs, but luckily we got away with a win.

“You’ve got to move on and play better.”

Second-seeded South (24-2) took a little while to get its feet under it after having taken a week off prior to the postseason. It showed early against the 15th-seeded Mustangs (7-17), but the Bruins started to find their game near the end of the first half and were able to pull away for the victory.

They’ll host Ridge View on Saturday in the second round, and the seventh-seeded Blazers will likely pose a much stiffer challenge.

Still, SFHS came through when needed.

The Bruins led 12-8 after the first quarter, but pushed it to 10 points midway through the second. They ended the half on a 7-0 run to take a 27-13 advantage into the break.

“We turned up the defense a little bit more,” Robinson said. “Our defense, as I’ve been saying, leads to our offense. We played a little bit better defense and that was basically (the difference).”

Jaida Cameron and Jada Montgomery each finished with four steals on the night and South had 15 as a team.

The Bruins were also big on the boards with 48 combined rebounds, led by Jazmyne Lyde’s 10. She finished with a double-double after pouring in a game-high 14 points, including 10 in the first half as she paced the SFHS offense.

Lyde also had one of six shots from the beyond the arc for South Florence, which included four in the second half as the Bruins began to pull away. The lead ballooned to 20 near the end of the third quarter.

Cameron, Montgomery and Ariana Johnson were a few of the names to connect from downtown. Johnson finished second on the team with 11 points while Cameron added 10. Cameron also finished with eight rebounds.

South was able to spread the wealth offensively as nine different players found the scoresheet.

Alissa Brophy was the lone Mustang in double figures as she finished with 10. Midland Valley was held to single digits in all four quarters by the SFHS defense.

MV 8 7 9 9 – 33

SF 12 15 15 17 – 59

MIDLAND VALLEY (33)

Alissa Brophy 10, Hall 8, West 4, Dowling 2, Hamlett 2.

SOUTH FLORENCE (59)

Jazmyne Lyde 14, Ariana Johnson 11, Jaida Cameron 10, Coleman 7, Montgomery 5, Watson 5, Baker 4, Randolph 2, Fulton 1.

RECORD: SF 24-2.

NEXT GAME: South Florence will host Ridge View on Saturday.