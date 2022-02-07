South Florence girls top West, claim 1st region crown since 1998

FLORENCE, S.C. – The last time the South Florence girls’ basketball team celebrated a region championship?
Hall of Fame Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway was about to finally win his first Super Bowl title against Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers – in 1998.
The 24-year drought came to an emphatic end Monday night as the Bruins laid claim to the Region 6-4A crown by beating rival West Florence 58-34 to cap a remarkable turnaround in coach David Robinson’s first complete season behind the bench.
The Bruins went 4-2 last year with him at the helm in a campaign severely curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, we didn’t even have a chance to win a region game,” Robinson said. “And this year, coming out and winning the region…I mean that’s a big turnaround.”
One that began in earnest after last season. Senior guard Albany Wilson pointed to the team’s chemistry as its biggest strength throughout the year.
“Us just learning to play with each other,” she said. “Because we really didn't have as much good chemistry (in previous years), but this time we’ve got a lot of good chemistry as a team.”
Wilson has seen both the highs and lows for the Bruins during her career, but obviously nothing like the feeling following Monday’s victory, she said.
“It’s great because we’re not known to get to region championships, and it’s our first time – in a long time – to become region champs, so it’s a great feeling," she said.
Wilson and the rest of her teammates celebrated together following the final horn Monday, and checked off two goals they had set for themselves when the season began.
“Our first goal was to come out and win the city championship, and we did that tonight also,” Robinson said. “So that was goal number one. Goal number two was to get the region championship.
“Goal number three – we’re still trying to get that. That’s the state championship. So we’re looking for that third goal to complete the season.”
The Bruins (17-2, 11-1) gave themselves a clear playoff path to USC Aiken as they will not have to leave the city of Florence until the 4A state title game after their victory over the Knights.
South took control early behind a dominant 25-9 run in the opening quarter thanks to an aggressive defense and a balanced scoring effort.
Wilson led the way with nine points in the opening stanza, and matched that output in the third quarter. SFHS pulled away with a 14-5 run that gave it a 23-point cushion heading into the final frame.
“We did everything we were supposed to do,” said Wilson, who finished with a game-high 20 points. “Great passes, good ball movement…just being great as a team.”
Katlyn Coleman added nine points for South followed by Krystal Baker with eight and Jazmyne Lyde and Zanyiah Snow with seven each.
Ahliah Mack led the Knights (12-9, 5-7) with 13 points followed by Telmya Mack with eight. Zy’Breayziah Alexander finished with 10 rebounds for West to go along with five points.
SOUTH FLORENCE (58)
Albany Wilson 20, Coleman 9, Baker 8, Snow 7, Lyde 7, McLamore 5, Reaves 2.
WEST FLORENCE (34)
Ahliah Mack 13, T. Mack 8, Perry 6, Alexander 5, Evans 2.