South Florence girls top West, claim 1st region crown since 1998

Wilson has seen both the highs and lows for the Bruins during her career, but obviously nothing like the feeling following Monday’s victory, she said.

“It’s great because we’re not known to get to region championships, and it’s our first time – in a long time – to become region champs, so it’s a great feeling," she said.

Wilson and the rest of her teammates celebrated together following the final horn Monday, and checked off two goals they had set for themselves when the season began.

“Our first goal was to come out and win the city championship, and we did that tonight also,” Robinson said. “So that was goal number one. Goal number two was to get the region championship.

“Goal number three – we’re still trying to get that. That’s the state championship. So we’re looking for that third goal to complete the season.”

The Bruins (17-2, 11-1) gave themselves a clear playoff path to USC Aiken as they will not have to leave the city of Florence until the 4A state title game after their victory over the Knights.