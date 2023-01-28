South Florence girls, Wilson boys maintain top spots in region

FLORENCE, S.C. – David Robinson knew the stakes entering Friday’s matchup with Wilson and so did his team.

“I knew this was going to be a big game being that if they would have beaten us, they could’ve jumped into a tie for first,” said Robinson, the SFHS coach. “Like I say, we’re at the top of the region and the hardest thing to do is remain at the top.”

Friday’s game against the Tigers wasn’t easy, but the Bruins find themselves exactly where they want to be with three games to go in Region 6-4A play – still on top.

Thanks to a balanced offensive attack and a strong defensive effort, South rallied from an early deficit to pull away from Wilson for a 61-47 victory and a season sweep of the series.

The Bruins (20-1, 6-1) also topped the Tigers 41-35 in a tight matchup earlier this year. They have games against Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle and West Florence remaining.

After being down for a big chunk of the first half, South rallied to take control late in the second quarter with a 16-3 run to close things out.

“That’s kind of our game plan,” Robinson said. “Anybody that tries to keep running with us…I don’t think there’s anybody in the state that runs more than us at practice, and we know they’re going to give out and we just keep going.

“Almost like the Energizer bunny.”

The Bruins did keep going in the third – starting on a 7-0 run to go up 11. The Tigers (12-7, 4-3) never got closer than six the rest of the way.

Part of that was due to a hot shooting night from 3-point range by South, and specifically Jada Montgomery. She connected on four in the middle periods and finished second on the team with 12 points.

But she wasn’t the only one. Arianna Johnson, Jazmyne Lyde and Katlyn Coleman also hit from downtown.

“We aren’t a great shooting team, but I always say you get up enough shots and some of them are going to fall,” Robinson said. “So we just keep shooting, and as long as we’re taking good shots, we know some of them are going to fall eventually.”

Coleman had the biggest night for South with a team-high 13 points. Johnson added 11, giving the Bruins three players in double figures. It was almost six as Jaida Cameron (9), Krystal Baker (8) and Lyde (8) nearly pulled off the feat as well.

The Tigers, who will host rival West Florence on Tuesday, led 14-9 after a strong opening quarter. Logan Murray had the hot early with seven points. She finished tied for second on the team with 11.

Leah Spears took over in the second by scoring eight of her team-high 14 points. Zoey Miller also finished with 11, which included a pair of 3-pointers.

SF 9 21 18 13 – 61

W 14 12 11 10 – 47

SOUTH FLORENCE (61)

Katelyn Coleman 13, Jada Montgomery 12, Arianna Johnson 11, Cameron 9, Lyde 8, Baker 8.

WILSON (47)

Leah Spears 14, Zoey Miller 11, Logan Murray 11, J. Swinton 6, L. Swinton 3, Williams 2.

RECORDS: SF 20-1, 6-1. W 12-7, 4-3.

NEXT GAMES: South Florence hosts Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. Wilson hosts West Florence on Tuesday.

BOYS

Wilson 68

South Florence 41

FLORENCE – Wilson was looking to rebound after dropping their first Region 6-4A game of the season Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach.

The Tigers responded in a big way Friday – racing out to a 19-0 lead over rival South Florence and never looking back as they improved to 17-6 overall and 6-1 in region play with a key home matchup against West Florence slated for Tuesday.

“Last game was a devastating loss,” Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. “We just didn’t feel like we played our best basketball, so we wanted to come out tonight and establish dominance. And that’s our thing for the rest of the season – just be dominant.

“Put the hammer to the nail every time.”

That was certainly the case through most of the first quarter. The Tigers came out hot from close range and long distance, connecting on a trio of 3-pointers.

The Bruins could only get as close as 13 the rest of the way. Wilson went up by 22 on Xavier Brown’s trey in the second stanza and carried that advantage into halftime.

Merell Burgess led the way with 13 points followed by Josh Leonard with 12 and Josh Green with 11.

South (11-11, 4-3) was led by Jarius Davis, who finished with nine points. Joseph McMillan added eight for the Bruins, who will host Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

SF 5 7 14 15 – 41

W 19 15 11 23 – 68

SOUTH FLORENCE (41)

Davis 9, McMillan 8, Moorer 6, Lesane 6, Valarie 4, Curry 4, Brown 2, McFadden 1.

WILSON (68)

Merel Burgess 13, Josh Leonard 12, Josh Green 11, J. Brown 9, B. Thompson 6, T. Thompson 5, X. Brown 5, Waiters 2, Small Jr. 2, Boston 1.

RECORDS: SF 11-11, 4-3. W 17-6, 6-1.

NEXT GAMES: South Florence hosts Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. Wilson hosts West Florence.