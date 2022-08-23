South Florence, Hartsville move up in latest state football poll

5A
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Hillcrest
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. Sumter
7. Gaffney
8, TL Hanna
9. Spartanburg
10. Spring Valley
4A
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (2)
3. AC Flora
4. West Florence
5. South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Greenville
8. Westside
9. Greenwood
T-10. Irmo, Ridge View
3A
1.Daniel (16)
2. Camden (3)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Clinton
6. Beaufort
7. Gilbert
8. Woodruff
9. Seneca
10. Brookland-Cayce
2A
1. Abbeville (6)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (10)
T-3. Saluda, Gray Collegiate (3), Cheraw
6. Barnwell
7. Fairfield Central
8. Silver Bluff
9. Marion
10. Wade Hampton
1A
1. Southside Christian (11)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8)
3. Lamar
4. Christ Church
5. Whale Branch
6. Baptist Hill
7. Johnsonville
8. St. Joe’s
9. Lake View
10. Calhoun County