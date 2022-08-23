 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

South Florence, Hartsville move up in latest state football poll

5A

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Hillcrest

4. Byrnes

5. Dorman

6. Sumter

7. Gaffney

8, TL Hanna

9. Spartanburg

10. Spring Valley

4A

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (2)

3. AC Flora

4. West Florence

5. South Florence

6. Hartsville

7. Greenville

8. Westside

9. Greenwood

T-10. Irmo, Ridge View

3A

1.Daniel (16)

2. Camden (3)

3. Dillon

4. Powdersville

5. Clinton

6. Beaufort

7. Gilbert

8. Woodruff

9. Seneca

10. Brookland-Cayce

2A

1. Abbeville (6)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (10)

T-3. Saluda, Gray Collegiate (3), Cheraw

6. Barnwell

7. Fairfield Central

8. Silver Bluff

9. Marion

10. Wade Hampton

1A

1. Southside Christian (11)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8)

3. Lamar

4. Christ Church

5. Whale Branch

6. Baptist Hill

7. Johnsonville

8. St. Joe’s

9. Lake View

10. Calhoun County

