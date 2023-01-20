 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Florence, Hartsville ranked in preseason baseball polls

  • Updated
SCBCA baseball logo

5A

1. Berkeley

2. Summerville

3. River Bluff

4. Fort Mill

5. Lexington

6. Clover

7. Blythewood

8. Carolina Forest

9. Boiling Springs

10. (tie). JL Mann and West Ashley

4A

1. Eastside

2. AC Flora

3. Catawba Ridge

4. James Island

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Laurens

7. Hartsville

8. Greenwood

9. South Florence

10. (tie). Lugoff-Elgin and North Augusta.

3A

1. Chapman

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Powdersville

4. Hanahan

5. Blue Ridge

6. Seneca

7. Gilbert

8. Aynor

9. Crescent

10. Clinton

2A

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Mid-Carolina

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Woodland

7. Batesburg-Leesville

8. Abbeville

9. Liberty

10. Bishop England

1A

1. Southside Christian

2. Lake View

3. Johnsonville

4. Christ Church

5. St. Joseph’s

6. Latta

7. Lewisville

8. Lamar

9. Branchville

10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

