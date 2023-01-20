South Florence, Hartsville ranked in preseason baseball polls

5A
1. Berkeley
2. Summerville
3. River Bluff
4. Fort Mill
5. Lexington
6. Clover
7. Blythewood
8. Carolina Forest
9. Boiling Springs
10. (tie). JL Mann and West Ashley
4A
1. Eastside
2. AC Flora
3. Catawba Ridge
4. James Island
5. North Myrtle Beach
People are also reading…
6. Laurens
7. Hartsville
8. Greenwood
9. South Florence
10. (tie). Lugoff-Elgin and North Augusta.
3A
1. Chapman
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Powdersville
4. Hanahan
5. Blue Ridge
6. Seneca
7. Gilbert
8. Aynor
9. Crescent
10. Clinton
2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Mid-Carolina
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Woodland
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Abbeville
9. Liberty
10. Bishop England
1A
1. Southside Christian
2. Lake View
3. Johnsonville
4. Christ Church
5. St. Joseph’s
6. Latta
7. Lewisville
8. Lamar
9. Branchville
10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt