South Florence, Hartsville to clash in Game of Week

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said last week was perfect for a bye. So perfect, his top-ranked Bruins Bruins can adjust easier to this week's game against Hartsville being moved from Friday to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kelleytown Stadium.

"You never want to play a good team like Hartsville early. But if you have to pick a week to play them early, a week after a bye is a good time," said Marlowe, whose team is 5-0 entering the Morning News Game of the Week.

Red Foxes coach Jeff Calabrese, whose team had a bye last week after losing to Dillon and Irmo, is curious to see what his team has learned.

"It's just been about getting better for us. Our last six quarters have been a mixed bag," said Calabrese, whose team led Dillon 21-8 at halftime before losing 59-35. "We've been trying to find some consistency and understand the practice habits it takes to play at a high level."

South Florence is certainly at a high level after a 42-7 throttling of then-No. 1 South Pointe on Sept. 17. Although the Bruins have a Syracuse commit in quarterback LaNorris Sellers, a lot of their recent success has come from running the ball.

"I have been getting criticized quite a bit for not throwing the ball as much," Marlowe said. "But we're averaging 8.1 yards per carry. So, I have a hard time not handing the ball off when we're averaging numbers like that.

"LaNorris runs the ball really well, and our running backs carry the ball well," added Marlowe, a former offensive line coach who has his doctorate in organizational leadership. "But that has also been the result of our offensive line with our ability to block people. This game is still about blocking and tackling. It has taken about three years. But in three years, we've gotten a lot better on the offensive line."

Calabrese has noticed.

"What we see in South Florence is an outstanding team that is really talented and well coached," Calabrese said. "They've done a fantastic job to this point. They have a really good quarterback and two really good running backs (Shikeem Shilow, WR/RB Evin Singletary). And their offensive line really gets after it."

But don't forget about the Bruins' defense, which also dominated South Pointe.

"I was really shocked at the way we played against South Pointe," Marlowe said. "I was concerned about how we matched up, and our guys rose to the occasion. We don't have a standout guy, but we have 11 guys who play as hard as they can on every single down."

They could be put to the test Thursday while defending against Hartsville's Delaware Wing-T, led by running backs J'Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel.

"Anytime they touch the football, they can score," Marlowe said. "Their quarterback (McKendrie Douglas) is very efficient and very productive in his run-and-passing game. They have a typical Jeff Calabrese-coached team and do everything well. It'll be a tough challenge for us."

But Hartsville also knows moving the ball against South could be difficult.

"That creates an enormous challenge," said Calabrese, whose team is 3-2. "You've got to be able to move the ball, so you have to make plays on the outside and make plays on the inside and try to create some running lanes. Not to mention, pass and catch some balls.

"It's a general challenge of movement."