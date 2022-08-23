South Florence hosts Oceanside Collegiate in Morning News Game of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Marlowe was proud of his team’s effort in their opening game.

Not just the victory – a 53-9 rout of Goose Creek – but how the Bruins were able to maintain their focus given the circumstances.

The SFHS coach will look to keep his team rolling this week as it gets set for the home opener against Oceanside Collegiate Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Morning News Game of the Week.

Last Friday’s originally scheduled start time was pushed back to Saturday due to inclement weather and field conditions. Saturday’s game was then delayed until about 9 p.m. due to lightning in the area.

None of it seemed to faze South, however, as it built a 46-0 lead by halftime and triggered a running clock for the second half against the Gators.

“I was really proud of our guys dealing with really difficult circumstances,” Marlowe said. “…I was very pleased with their focus. When it was time to play, they had the correct mindset to play a game.

“I thought we started out fast on offense and got the job done on defense. Really proud of the effort we played with.”

The Bruins’ offense was once again humming with senior LaNorris Sellers under center. He threw for 215 yards and four touchdowns – two to Evin Singletary – and also ran for 89 yards and another score.

The defense held the Gators scoreless until the end and also picked off an early pass.

“LaNorris was good, our receivers were really, really good and our offensive line was good,” Marlowe said. “Just the result of having a good offseason and a good week of practice.”

South now prepares for a different kind of test against the Landsharks, who have been on the rise in 2A the last few seasons and are now led by former Lamar coach Chad Wilkes.

OCA defeated Gray Collegiate 48-20 in its first game of the year. The Landsharks are ranked second in 2A while South moved up to 5th place in 4A this week in the latest state poll.

“They’re very talented on both sides of the ball,” Marlowe said. “They’ve very sound and they’re very well-coached and will be another challenge for us.”

Oceanside is pretty balanced offensively, Marlowe added, and boasts a highly-recruited offensive tackle up front. Monroe Freeling, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 240 pounds, has offers from Alabama, Georgia and Florida among others.

“Their tailback is really good and their left tackle is I think the top-rated OL recruit in the country,” Marlowe said. “But they do a good job of both running and throwing the ball and keeping defenses guessing. So very balanced.

“We have to play fast. Our speed on defense is our greatest asset. We’ve got to do a good job of keeping the tailback contained and the quarterback contained.”

Defensively, the Landsharks shine in coverage, Marlowe said, so it will be a test for the potent Bruins’ passing attack.

“They have a very good defensive line, so protecting the quarterback will be key,” he added. “We’ve got to be physical, establish our run game and take shots when we need to.”