South Florence, Johnsonville finish regular season atop state football polls

5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. TL Hanna
3. Hillcrest
4. Gaffney
5. Sumter
6. Lexington
7. Fort Dorchester
8. Spartanburg
9. Dorman
10. Summerville
Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Byrnes
4A
1. South Florence (12)
2. AC Flora (1)
3. Northwestern
4. West Florence
People are also reading…
5. Greenville
6. Catawba Ridge
7. James Island
8. Westside
9. South Pointe
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Irmo
3A
1. Daniel (13)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Camden
8. Gilbert
9. Manning
10. Seneca
Others receiving votes: Chester, Brookland-Cayce, Chapman
2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate (10)
2. Barnwell (3)
3. Abbeville
4. Gray Collegiate
5. Woodland
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Marion
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Saluda
10. Buford
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Fairfield Central, Landrum
1A
1. Johnsonville (7)
2. Christ Church (3)
3. Estill (2)
4. Lewisville (1)
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Southside Christian
7. Lamar
8. St. Joseph’s
9. Cross
10. Lake View
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Wagener-Salley, Whale Branch
Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)