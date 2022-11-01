 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

South Florence, Johnsonville finish regular season atop state football polls

  • Updated
  • 0
Football Logo.jpg

5A

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. TL Hanna

3. Hillcrest

4. Gaffney

5. Sumter

6. Lexington

7. Fort Dorchester

8. Spartanburg

9. Dorman

10. Summerville

Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Byrnes

4A

1. South Florence (12)

2. AC Flora (1)

3. Northwestern

4. West Florence

People are also reading…

5. Greenville

6. Catawba Ridge

7. James Island

8. Westside

9. South Pointe

10. Ridge View

Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Irmo

3A

1. Daniel (13)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Camden

8. Gilbert

9. Manning

10. Seneca

Others receiving votes: Chester, Brookland-Cayce, Chapman

2A

1. Oceanside Collegiate (10)

2. Barnwell (3)

3. Abbeville

4. Gray Collegiate

5. Woodland

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Marion

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Saluda

10. Buford

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Fairfield Central, Landrum

1A

1. Johnsonville (7)

2. Christ Church (3)

3. Estill (2)

4. Lewisville (1)

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Southside Christian

7. Lamar

8. St. Joseph’s

9. Cross

10. Lake View

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Wagener-Salley, Whale Branch

Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville outlasts Wilson 63-44

Hartsville outlasts Wilson 63-44

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sometimes it only takes a couple stops, Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said following Friday’s 63-44 victory against Wilson.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert