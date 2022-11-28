South Florence, Johnsonville take different but equally perfect paths to title games

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Unbeaten…unblemished…unstoppable?

The South Carolina High School League state football championships will kick off this weekend at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.

The five-game docket features a pair of Florence County schools vying for championships, and both of them enter as the top-ranked teams in their respective classes.

South Florence (14-0), the No. 1 team in 4A, earned a berth in the state title game for the first time in school history. The Bruins will take on Northwestern (13-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Johnsonville (13-0) returns to the championship game for the first time since 2012. The No. 1 Golden Flashes will face Christ Church (13-1) in the 1A title tilt at 7 p.m. Friday.

Both South and JHS have yet to taste defeat this season, but each took different paths to Columbia:

SOUTH FLORENCE BRUINS

South Florence High has been a juggernaut for most of the 2022 season, and there were early signs of a potential special year for the Bruins.

Shrine Bowl quarterback and Mr. Football finalist LaNorris Sellers started things off with a bang by accounting for five touchdowns in a season-opening 53-9 road victory at Goose Creek.

That was followed by the closest game to date as SFHS edged Oceanside Collegiate – who is playing for the 2A state crown – by a 29-28 score thanks to the run game.

South followed that with a pair of lopsided wins against Orangeburg-Wilkinson (35-8) and Carolina Forest (49-14).

Next up was perhaps the one of the biggest games in SFHS history as the top-ranked and defending state champion South Pointe Stallions came to town.

Sellers accounted for four touchdowns and Shakeem Shilow had a pair, but the story of the night was the defense as it kept the Stallions out of the end zone until the fourth quarter in a 42-7 rout.

“It means a whole lot,” Bruins linebacker Jaylin Davis said afterwards. “We’ve been working for this for a very long time. Working on the field and in the weight room every day.

“It feels so great to just have this win under our belt.”

There was no time for SFHS to relax, however, as Region 6-4A play opened the next week. In the Bruins’ second-closest contest of the season, South survived a furious comeback by Hartsville to edge the Red Foxes 33-28 in a game it led 26-0 entering the final stanza.

The next week was a 63-0 victory over city rival Wilson followed by a 56-21 win at Myrtle Beach that saw South Florence rally from an early deficit before pulling away.

A 46-0 shutout of North Myrtle Beach the following week set up perhaps the biggest West Florence – South Florence showdown in history as both teams entered the game undefeated and ranked in the top three in the state.

Sellers’ big night (four touchdowns, 250-plus yards of offense) helped pave the way for a decisive 45-14 Bruins’ victory to capture not only the city championship, but region crown as well.

“We were really able to keep (West Florence) off balance,” South coach Drew Marlowe said afterwards. “We were able to throw the ball off some of our heavy sets. LaNorris ran well, and Shilow ran the ball really well. What they did a great job of was running the ball and falling forward every single time.”

The playoffs began the following week, but by then South was running on all cylinders. It crushed Richland Northeast (61-18), Bluffton (50-0) and James Island (52-21) to set up a lower state showdown at second-ranked and undefeated A.C. Flora.

The game was back-and-forth for three quarters, but in the end, the Bruins rode Sellers’ five-touchdown performance to a 43-27 win and a spot in the state title game.

"He's the best football player in the state of South Carolina; there's no doubt about it," Marlowe said of his quarterback. "And if he doesn't win Mr. Football, then the award isn't worth having. He's the best player in this state."

JOHNSONVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

Johnsonville’s strengths this season have been its run game and dominant defense – a group that especially shined in the playoffs.

The Flashes began the year with a 39-8 victory over North Central behind five rushing TDs from Shrine Bowl running back Daquan Burroughs and followed with their first shutout of the season in a 28-0 win over Green Sea Floyds.

After dispatching Waccamaw the following week 28-7, Johnsonville likely faced its first significant test of the year in Latta.

The Vikings were 3-1 at the time with a formidable ground game of their own. But it was the passing attack of Johnsonville that shined as quarterback Malik Shippy threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in a 35-14 Flashes victory.

Three of the next four weeks saw JHS face some of its toughest challenges and closest games, starting with Hannah-Pamplico.

The ground games shined for both teams as H-P’s Jamarcus Williams and Burroughs each ran for more than 220 yards with three rushing touchdowns apiece.

But a hot start to the second half helped pave the way for a 37-36 Flashes win.

“I was proud of my guys,” Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb said afterwards. “We didn’t play very well the first half, and you’ve got to give Pamplico a lot of credit. They were fired up and had a good plan and they played extremely hard.

“I was proud of my kids for answering the bell in the second half and finding a way to win.”

“Finding a way to win” was something that became a calling card for the Flashes as the season progressed. They defeated Carvers Bay 21-20 the following week, shut out Scott’s Branch 21-0 in a Monday night game that had been postponed and then edged East Clarendon 14-7 four days later on a very short turnaround.

A 46-0 rout of Hemingway in the final week of the regular season capped off a perfect 9-0 campaign as JHS finished as the Region 5-A champions.

The mettle Johnsonville showed in the regular season carried over into the playoffs. After a 57-14 opening-round victory over Military Magnet, JHS scored 20 points or less in each of its following three playoff games.

But the defense allowed less than one score per game in victories over Bamberg-Ehrhardt (14-7), perennial 1A power Lamar (14-0) and a surging Cross team (20-6) that had won seven straight games.

“It’s real special,” Cribb said after the victory over the Silver Foxes. “We came a long way since I got here – we’ve come a long way. I couldn’t be prouder of these kids and just so thankful for them and so happy. And it’s been good for our school and our community and our town. It’s bigger than football.

“We just keep finding ways to win.”