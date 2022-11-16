South Florence OL has grown into one of team's biggest strengths

FLORENCE, S.C. – For as big a weapon as LaNorris Sellers’ arm has been for South Florence this season, his offensive line wouldn’t mind if he never threw another pass.

It’s nothing against Sellers…they simply prefer to run the ball.

Every down – regardless of the yardage needed.

“Nothing’s better than blowing someone off the ball and seeing that gap just open wide up and the running back go through it,” senior lineman Nate McGee said.

It’s a mentality that the entire unit has adopted ever since Drew Marlowe took over as coach, and it’s been perhaps one of the overlooked factors in the Bruins’ rise to prominence the last few seasons.

But not by Marlowe.

“Our offensive line was really a point of emphasis when I got here three years ago,” he said. “We were really young that first year, but this year we’ve got a lot of guys who have started for us for three years and played a lot of football games.

“…We’ve got five guys who don’t want a lot of credit. They don’t want to be praised; they just want to go out there and be physical and run the football. They take a tremendous amount of pride in that, and I want a group who’s like that.”

It’s been process since year one under Marlowe, and it started in the weight room with the group getting bigger, stronger and faster together.

“Just everybody buying in…everybody having the same mindset,” senior Zywaan Sumter said. “…Just taking the things that (the coaches) say to us into perspective and actually doing it…putting it into our heads that we’ve got to gap down, we’ve got to be able to run the ball.

“That just helped beat it into our minds to where it became easy.”

And it’s shown on the field. SFHS has been well-balanced on offense this season, but the run game has been prominent. The Bruins have rushed for 2,867 yards, with 1,008 of that coming in the form of Shikeem Shilow.

It was a special source of pride for the OL to get him over the 1,000-yard mark, senior Hunter McClary said.

“We wanted to get ‘Mighty Mouse’ to run the ball a good bit as well as our other running backs,” he said. “…Running the ball is really what we pride (ourselves) doing.”

Another source of pride has been keeping Sellers upright and healthy this season. Protecting the quarterback was an issue at times last year, but not in 2022.

“We want to protect LaNorris at all cost,” McClary said. “You give that man time, and he makes plays.”

The same is true for the OL, as continuity has been another key factor, Marlowe said. McClary, Sumter, McGee, Justin Joe and Connor Jones have been the starting five for most of the last three seasons with the Bruins.

Combined with tight end Rodney Lesane, it’s a group that has continued to improve even as this season has progressed, Marlowe added.

“I really think a lot of it has to do with how they had to grow up together,” he said. “We were terrible my first year here up front…we couldn’t do anything. I think them going through that struggle together and then starting to get better together and then ultimately becoming a pretty dad gum good offensive unit up front has helped them gel.

“They’ve gone through all three stages together.”