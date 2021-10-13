South Florence opens tough final stretch against Hartsville on Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2021 season has already been a memorable one for the South Florence Bruins, who have already tripled their win total from a season ago.

But the way the team will be remembered is likely going to be determined during the next three weeks, second-year coach Drew Marlowe said.

“It’s great to have had the success that we’ve had,” Marlowe said. “But this will truly be the story of our team over the next three weeks. And we’re going to find out if we’re any good or not.”

The Bruins are set to begin an end-of-the year gantlet against three of the top teams in Region 6-4A if not the area – starting with Hartsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bruin Stadium in the Morning News Game of the Week.

South Florence (6-1, 3-0) is tied with Myrtle Beach for the top spot in the region standings with that big matchup looming next week followed by the rivalry game against West Florence.

But first, the Bruins will have to find a way to slow down the Red Foxes (2-4, 2-1), who had rebounded from a rough early start to post back-to-back region wins before the Seahawks ended that surge last week.