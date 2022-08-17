 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

South Florence opens with tough road test at Goose Creek

081822-fmn-sports-sf-p1.jpg

The South Florence Bruins open the 2022 season Friday with a tough road matchup at 5A Goose Creek.

 JOHN D. RUSSELL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence Bruins are finally back on the gridiron this Friday looking to build off a remarkable turnaround season in 2021.

And much like last year, Drew Marlowe’s squad will face a challenge right out of the gate.

The Bruins, who were 7-4 a year ago and made the 4A state playoffs, begin the new campaign on the road with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Goose Creek.

The Gators, a storied program in 5A, won their region last year and made the second round of the state playoffs.

“We’re excited it’s finally a game week,” Marlowe said. “Right now everybody’s healthy – we came out of both scrimmages healthy. I think Friday nights are always different than practice. But offensively and defensively we feel like we have everyone in the right places.”

Health and depth are certainly two things the Bruins know the importance of after last year. SFHS was 3-1 when quarterback LaNorris Sellers went down with a season-ending injury.

Sellers, the Morning News Preseason Player of the Year and Syracuse commitment, is back healthy alongside a number of teammates who helped South average more than 40 points a game with him under center.

“I think we’re probably right where we were last year when LaNorris went down,” Marlowe said. “We’ve had the opportunity to develop some depth at the receiver position. We feel like we’ve got six or seven guys that can go out for us at any given time, which is important to get fresh legs out there and push the ball down the field.”

Keeping fresh legs will likely not be a possibility on defense, however, given the style of play that Goose Creek runs, Marlowe said.

“They’re offense is different – they are very, very fast-paced,” he added. “They want to snap the ball five seconds after it’s been spotted. So that’s been a challenge for us this week in practice – replicating that type of offense going that fast.

“Should be a really solid test for us to open up the season.”

The Gators run everything out of the spread and like to use a lot of screens and quick passes, Marlowe added. With no time to substitute defensive players, getting set pre-snap will be critical.

“The most important thing for us Friday night will be to get lined up,” he said. “If we can get lined up and get the play called and not get ourselves out of position. That’s what they really try to do. As soon as the play is over, we’ve got to get lined up, recognize the formation they’re in and put ourselves in the proper alignment.”

No. 4 Clemson DE Xavier Thomas, of Florence, injures foot, out up to 6 weeks

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss up to six weeks with a foot injury suffered at the team's scrimmage Saturday. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin says Thomas will need surgery and could be back for the fourth-ranked Tigers before the end of September. Thomas is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound fifth-year senior who was a big contributor to Clemson's stacked defensive line. He started 10 of 12 games he played last season, with 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.

