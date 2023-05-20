FLORENCE, S.C. – Bobby Jones referred to his squad as a group of “survivors.”

“They haven’t quit; they haven’t given up,” the South Florence softball coach said. “They’re hanging in there doing the best they can, and we’ll live with what happens after that.”

The moniker and the mentality seemed more than fitting Saturday as that’s exactly what the Bruins did – survived a back-and-forth contest against rival West Florence in the decisive game of the 4A lower state championship series.

Despite ups and downs, miscues and momentum swings on both sides, South was able to navigate it all and hang on for an 8-7 victory to set up a date with Catawba Valley High School and an opportunity to claim the state title.

The Bruins wound up rallying twice in the contest, and overcame some late-inning fireworks by the Knights as well.

“It was excitement and (nerves) the whole game,” South Florence outfielder Alaina Floyd said. “It was just great to do this with these girls. …We just calmed down (at the end), we hit and that’s all we needed to do.

“We got it together when we needed to.”

It marked the ninth overall lower state crown for the Bruins, and their first since 2009. They’ll look to pick up their sixth state championship trophy next week and first since 2007.

Game 1 is slated for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Fort Mill. The rest of the series schedule has not been finalized, however, as SFHS has graduation Thursday – the date originally scheduled for Game 2 at South.

Regardless, Jones is likely hoping to see more of the same resiliency from his team that he saw Saturday. South Florence was down 2-0 after the first inning thanks to a fly ball by Annie Ruth Eliason that got past a diving Bruin outfielder to score a pair.

But SFHS responded in the top of the third – sending nine batters to the plate and putting up four runs. Larissa Siders, Katie Catoe and Floyd all came through with RBI singles and pitcher Payton Perry added another tally on a groundout.

“The games before they didn’t come, but they came today,” Jones said of clutch RBI hits by his squad. “Got some big hits at the right time.”

But West didn’t go away quietly either. Abigail Gibbs’ double in the fourth eventually led to a WFHS run on Logan Moore’s sacrifice fly to pull the Knights within 4-3.

Mia Boykin brought them all way back with a two-run double in the fifth as West regained the lead with two innings to go.

But South was able to take advantage of a combination of miscues and “mental errors,” as Knights coach Aundres Perkins called them, beginning in the sixth. An error, three wild pitches and a sacrifice bunt by Blakely Blue put the Bruins back on top, 6-5.

They added two more runs in the seventh behind two walks, another RBI single by Floyd and a mad dash for home on that same play by the trailing runner that caught the WFHS defense napping as South took an 8-5 lead.

“We just had a few mental errors, and they took advantage of that,” Perkins said. “So hats off to coach Jones. …Proud of my girls; proud of the way we fought at the end. Could’ve rolled over there at the end, but kept fighting to the last out.”

Perkins’ squad made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh. Boykin singled and Eliason hit a towering home run to left center as the Knights pulled within a run in the blink of an eye.

But that was all Perry allowed the rest of the inning. She induced three groundouts and worked around a two-out error to give South the game and the series victory.

“It was a lot of nerves, but we got it done and we got the win,” Floyd said. “…Just making it to state; that’s (been) the biggest key for us. Just keeping our composure and making it to state.”

SF 004 002 2 – 8 6 2

WF 200 120 2 – 7 8 2

WP – Payton Perry (7 IP, 7 ER, 8 H, 4 K, 2 BB, HBP). LP – Annie Ruth Eliason (7 IP, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 H, 2 K, 4 BB, HBP).

LEADING HITTERS – SF: Larissa Siders 1-3, RBI, R; Katie Catoe 1-3, RBI, BB, 2 R; Payton Perry 1-3, 2B, RBI; Alaina Floyd 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Sidney Morgan 1-3, R; Blakely Blue 0-1, RBI. WF: Ashlyn Daisy 0-1, BB, HBP, 2 R; Summer Holland 1-3, BB, R; Mia Boykin 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Annie Ruth Eliason 2-3, HR, 2B, 4 RBI; Abigail Gibbs 1-4, 2B, R; Madi Dubose 1-4; Logan Moore 1-3, RBI, SB.

RECORDS: SF 24-10. WF 18-10.

NEXT GAME: South Florence will travel to Catawba Ridge on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for the opening game of the 4A state championship series.