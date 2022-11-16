South Florence preps for biggest test yet against James Island's defense

FLORENCE, S.C. – There have been very few times this season where an opposing team has been able to slow down the South Florence offense – let alone stop it.

That’s been particularly true the last six weeks as the Bruins haven’t scored below 45 points in any game – including the first two rounds of the 4A state playoffs.

That streak will likely face its greatest test this Friday, as will SFHS when James Island comes to Bruin Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. showdown to determine who will move on to the lower state final. The victor will take on the winner between West Florence and A.C. Flora.

South Florence, the top-ranked team in 4A, is undefeated at 12-0 entering the contest against the 11-1 Trojans, who were ranked No. 7 in the final poll.

James Island’s calling card? Defense.

The Trojans have only allowed 105 points in 12 games for an average of 8.75 per game. They’ve posted four shutouts and held teams to 10 points or less nine times.

“They’ve got the No. 1 scoring defense in the state,” South coach Drew Marlowe said. “They’re very, very good on defense; multiple, they play fast and they’re physical, too. They’re really a lot like us. It’ll be a good matchup – our offense against their defense.

“They’ve got really good players and it’ll be a tremendous challenge for us, no doubt.”

That begins with finding a way to keep JIHS’ defensive end Tykell Maxwell out of the backfield. The senior has nine sacks and 23 tackles for a loss this season. The Trojans have 21 sacks as a team to go along with 15 fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions.

“Across the board, they get in position really, really well,” Marlowe said. “They’ve got a solid group of linebackers, good group of defensive linemen. They’re kind of like of us – they don’t have that one star, they’ve just got 11 guys that play really, really well together.”

But James Island will have its hands full as well against the Bruins, who have gained more than 5,000 yards of offense this season. It’s been a well-balanced mix for South with 2,867 yards on the ground and 2,360 yards through the air.

The same could be said for the Trojans, however. Quarterback Liam Nixon has thrown for 1,783 yards and 15 TDs while Junior Maxwell and Amontrae Scott have led the rushing attack with a combined 1,409 yards and 20 scores.

SFHS’ defense has been more than up to the challenge thus far. The Bruins are giving up an average of 12.25 points per contest while recording 33 sacks and 88 tackles for a loss.

“Defensively we’ve played really well the last couple of weeks, (and) that’s something we certainly need to continue,” Marlowe said. “We’ve done a really good job, especially the last two weeks, of when we make a tackle, we’ve got five, six, seven guys making the tackle. Coach (Cannon) Jordan’s done a really great job of kind of developing that mentality with everybody getting to the ball.”