South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers is Morning News Prep Football Player of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – LaNorris Sellers’ past two football seasons have ended in dramatically different ways.

The first was abruptly cut short with surgery while the latter will finally come to a close when the South Florence quarterback slips his 4A state championship ring on his finger for the first time.

“It was an honor to come out here and play this season the way that we played considering last season I got hurt,” Sellers said. “So I mean it’s just an honor to get our reward.”

And the rewards just keep coming for the Bruins senior – Shrine Bowl and all-state selection, Mr. Football finalist and finally the Morning News Prep Football Player of the Year.

South Florence was a talented team across the board in all three phases, but Sellers helped take the group to another level by taking his own game to perhaps not just another level, but a different world entirely.

He led the Pee Dee in almost every passing category after completing 150 of 258 passes for 2,949 yards and 45 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.

Sellers was just as dangerous with his legs. He carried the ball 144 times for 1,337 yards and 22 more scores – finishing with a combined 67 TDs.

In the process, he rewrote the history books at South Florence:

Most rushing TDs in a single game – 5 (at A.C. Flora)

Most rushing TDs in a single season – 22

Most passing TDs in a single game – 8 (vs. Wilson)

Most total TDs in a season – 67

Most passing TDs in a season – 45

Most passing TDs in a career – 79

Most total TDs in a career – 122

Most total YDs in a season – 4,286

Most total YDs in a career – 8,758

Longest punt – 75 (at Myrtle Beach)

“It was really just I guess simplifying the playbook and executing the plays,” Sellers said. “I think as a team, we executed the plays a lot better than we did last season and we ultimately won the state championship because of that.”

And Sellers shined in the biggest moments. Against top-ranked South Pointe, he had two passing and two rushing touchdowns. Against Myrtle Beach, he threw for four scores and ran for another.

In the city showdown vs. West Florence, Sellers finished with 284 yards of total offense and four touchdowns – including three rushing.

“I just did what coach Marlowe told me to do,” Sellers said succinctly. “If I needed to run, I could run and if I needed to throw it, I could throw.”

He was somehow even better in the postseason. He threw five touchdowns in the playoff opener against Richland Northeast and three more against Bluffton five days later in a game that was moved up due to weather concerns.

Sellers had four first-quarter touchdowns against James Island the following week to set up a showdown for lower state with A.C. Flora.

In South’s two biggest games of the year, he had two of his best. Sellers rushed for more than 200 yards and threw for more than 100 against the Falcons while scoring five touchdowns. And finally, against Northwestern in the state championship, he accounted for 452 yards of total offense, five passing touchdowns and another rushing.

“Very impactful guy who made everyone else around him great,” South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said of his senior signal-caller. “I think that’s probably his greatest quality is (that) LaNorris elevated the play of everyone else and made everyone around him better.

“So super proud of him and all that he has accomplished this year.”