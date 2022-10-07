South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers throws for 425 yards, 8 TDs in win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed for 425 yards and eight touchdowns during Friday's first two quarters in the top-ranked Bruins' 63-0 homecoming win over No. 9 Wilson on Friday night.

Sellers also rushed for a score.

Coach Drew Marlowe's Bruins set the tone from their first offensive play when Sellers completed a TD pass to Evin Singletary. Singletary, during the first half, caught five passes for 209 yards.

Sellers, a Syracuse commit, did all this in front of Orange coach Dino Babers, who attended Friday's game at Bruin Stadium.

And Sellers' brother Jayden, who also received an offer from Syracuse, had three catches for 65 yards and two TDs before halftime.

W;0;0--0

SF;21;42--63

FIRST QUARTER

SF -- Evin Singletary 32 pass from LaNorris Sellers (Grant McDonald kick), 10:00

SF -- Sellers 9 run (McDonald kick), 4:10

SF -- Singletary 65 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), :57.6

SECOND QUARTER

SF -- Singletary 70 pass from Sellers (Shikeem Shilow run), 11:47

SF -- Jayden Sellers 34 pass from LaNorris Sellers (McDonald kick), 11:02

SF -- Jabray Johnson 29 pass from LaNorris Sellers (McDonald kick), 8:00

SF -- Jayden Sellers 20 pass from LaNorris Sellers (kick failed), 7:00

SF -- Juan Fargas 65 pass from LaNorris Sellers (McDonald kick), 3:48

SF -- Rodney Lesane 9 pass from LaNorris Sellers (McDonald kick), :25.5