South Florence QB Sellers commits to Syracuse
PREP FOOTBALL

  • Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − South Florence High School dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced on his Twitter account Sunday that he is now committed to Syracuse University.

Sellers had been a verbal commitment to the University of Virginia, but opened up his recruiting again not long after Bronco Mendenhall announced his resignation as coach of the Cavaliers.

As a junior, Sellers completed 26 of 59 passes for 775 and 10 touchdowns compared to one interception. He also ran 41 times for 248 yards and six scores prior to suffering a season-ending injury in the Bruins' fifth game of the year against North Myrtle Beach.

LANORRIS SELLERS MUG.jpg

Sellers
