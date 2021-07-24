South Florence QB Sellers commits to Virginia

FLORENCE, S.C. − South Florence High School rising junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced via his Twitter account Saturday that he was committing to the University of Virginia.

Sellers picked the Atlantic Coast Conference's Cavaliers over a host of other offers that included Virginia Tech, Washington State, Appalachian State and Georgia State University.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound dual-threat QB visited Virginia on June 27th.

In the condensed 2020 season, Sellers passed for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 618 yards and 13 more scores.

That followed a monster freshman campaign which saw him pass for 1,403 yards and 12 touchdowns.

It was enough to start drawing interest from NCAA Division I schools. Sellers received his first offer from Washington State on April 12 of this year.

“I got offered a couple of hours ago,” Sellers told the Morning News afterwards. "And I’m still just speechless. I don’t know what to say.”

Sellers participated in a National Preps College Report Showcase at Nations Ford High School around that same time.