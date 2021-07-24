 Skip to main content
South Florence QB Sellers commits to Virginia
PREP FOOTBALL

South Florence QB Sellers commits to Virginia

072521-fmn-sports-sellers-p1.jpg

South Florence High School rising junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers (left) announced on his Twitter account that he was committing to the University of Virginia.

 JOHN RUSSELL / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. − South Florence High School rising junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced via his Twitter account Saturday that he was committing to the University of Virginia.

Sellers picked the Atlantic Coast Conference's Cavaliers over a host of other offers that included Virginia Tech, Washington State, Appalachian State and Georgia State University.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound dual-threat QB visited Virginia on June 27th.

In the condensed 2020 season, Sellers passed for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 618 yards and 13 more scores.

That followed a monster freshman campaign which saw him pass for 1,403 yards and 12 touchdowns.

It was enough to start drawing interest from NCAA Division I schools. Sellers received his first offer from Washington State on April 12 of this year.

“I got offered a couple of hours ago,” Sellers told the Morning News afterwards. "And I’m still just speechless. I don’t know what to say.”

Sellers participated in a National Preps College Report Showcase at Nations Ford High School around that same time.

“I think I did pretty good there,” Sellers told the Morning News. “They liked my arm strength and the way I throw the football. I like to go to events like this to measure myself against others at my position. I like to really focus on my game; it’s something I focus on. I want to be as close to perfection on the field as possible.”

The offers rolled in from there. Virginia Tech followed on April 29 and Appalachian State and Georgia State made their offers within the next week as well.

The Cavs offered Norris on May 10, according to his Twitter timeline.

072521-fmn-sports-sellers-p2.jpg

Sellers
