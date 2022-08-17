South Florence QB Sellers is Morning News Preseason Player of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – There likely couldn’t have been a better script for how LaNorris Sellers and the South Florence Bruins started the 2021 season.

There also likely couldn’t have been a worse time for the then junior quarterback to go down with a season-ending injury.

Sellers dislocated his SC, or sternoclavicular, joint in his non-throwing shoulder on the second offensive drive of South’s Region 6-4A opener against North Myrtle Beach. The Bruins persevered to win the game and eventually earn a playoff berth, but the “what if” question will always remain considering the season Sellers was having at the time.

Already an NCAA Division I commitment, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound dual-threat signal caller had SFHS off to a 3-1 start – with the only loss coming in the third overtime to eventual state champion South Pointe. Sellers had completed 26 of 59 passes for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns while also running for 248 yards and six more scores prior to going down.

Now fully healthy and entering his final high school season, the sky could be the limit for Sellers, who has been tabbed as the Morning News Preseason Player of the Year for the second straight season.

“He’s back and he’s better than he was last year,” South coach Drew Marlowe said. “It’s scary to think how good he can be if he’d have played a full season – had a full offseason. He got cleared about March and started working again in the weight room. He has surpassed all of his numbers there.

“His speed has gotten better, his release has gotten better…he’s a better football player now than he was right before he got hurt last year.”

The road back has been long one though, Sellers admitted.

“I was glad to get back – took longer than I thought it would,” he said. “But just glad to be back practicing, playing. …They didn’t give me a real time period (for recovery) because they said it was such a foreign injury. So just take it how it goes and just see when I was good, and when (the doctor) felt like I was good, he just cleared me.”

Sellers said he went through about four months of therapy and finally started feeling like his old self around the end of December and into early January.

That’s when the work began in earnest on getting back to where he was in 2021. The Bruins finished 7-4, and return a good deal of talent from that same squad that averaged more than 40 points a game with Sellers under center.

Getting his timing back with his receivers was one of his top priorities along with rebuilding the chemistry he had with the offense, Sellers said.

“We’ve set some really big goals this season,” he added. “I’m very comfortable with the offense. We’ve got a good playbook and a good system. There’s a lot we can do – throw it, run it. We’re very versatile.

“We’ve just got to focus on the next team and the next week and keep our goals in mind.”

Marlowe believes the ceiling could be even higher for the Syracuse commitment this season.