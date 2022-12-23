South Florence QB Sellers signs with Gamecocks

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers took a few more days to make his final decision, but in the end, he chose to stay close to home.

Sellers signed with the University of South Carolina on Friday at the SFHS auditorium − flipping his commitment from Syracuse to the Gamecocks, who pushed hard for the in-state QB during the past few months.

Sellers, who stands 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, was an undeniable catalyst for the undefeated South Florence football team this year as it captured the 4A state championship for the first time in program history.

An all-state and Shrine Bowl selection, Mr. Football finalist and the Morning News Player of the Year, Sellers wound up throwing for 2,949 yards and 45 touchdowns compared to two picks.

He also ran for 1,337 yards and 22 more scores for a Bruin offense that averaged 47.6 points per game.

