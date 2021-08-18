South Florence QB Sellers tabbed as Morning News Preseason Player of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – LaNorris Sellers might have spent as much time on the football field this summer as he did in all of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
But that’s probably a good thing for the South Florence junior quarterback – and Morning News Preseason Player of the Year – as he aims to take his game to an even higher level.
Sellers burst onto the scene during his freshman year for the Bruins – passing for 1,403 yards and 12 touchdowns. He followed that with an even more impressive sophomore outing by throwing for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for 618 yards and 13 more scores.
That was enough to garner attention from several NCAA Division I schools, and Sellers officially committed to the University of Virginia on July 24 to cap a whirlwind experience.
“Really busy … a lot of traveling,” Sellers said of his summer schedule. “I just lifted weights, practiced when we had practice here and (went to) camps. A lot of the summer was on the road.”
Sellers is counting on taking those lessons learned abroad home to Bruin Stadium this year as South looks to build on a 2-6 campaign in its second year under Drew Marlowe.
“The biggest thing was reading defenses and having a little more patience,” the Sellers said. “Not being so quick to make decisions; just letting the plays develop and things like that.
“I also worked on a lot of throws – different types of throws and knowing when to throw.”
Marlowe has seen the difference in just a year. While always possessing a strong arm, Sellers focused more on his strength training this offseason as well as his speed training. The addition of the new weight room at South Florence helped him add 15 extra pounds of muscle, and he’s squatting 200 pounds more than he was a year ago.
Even so, that hasn’t impacted his mobility, Marlowe said.
“Explosiveness is the word I would use,” he added. “He’s explosive when he throws and he’s explosive when he runs. He has a chance to create an explosive play every time the ball gets put in his hands, and he’s become a more accurate passer from the spring to the summer and now into the preseason.”
In fact, the Bruins have altered their offensive scheme in order to highlight more of Sellers’ skill set. With a more experienced offensive line returning, Marlowe is expecting that combination to pave the way for an improved offense.
“LaNorris has done good job of making himself a better individual player, and we need to make sure everyone around his is improving, too, because that makes us the best team,” he said.
With the offensive line and receiving corps progressing, Sellers is hoping to have more of an impact from the pocket this season.