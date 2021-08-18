South Florence QB Sellers tabbed as Morning News Preseason Player of the Year

“I also worked on a lot of throws – different types of throws and knowing when to throw.”

Marlowe has seen the difference in just a year. While always possessing a strong arm, Sellers focused more on his strength training this offseason as well as his speed training. The addition of the new weight room at South Florence helped him add 15 extra pounds of muscle, and he’s squatting 200 pounds more than he was a year ago.

Even so, that hasn’t impacted his mobility, Marlowe said.

“Explosiveness is the word I would use,” he added. “He’s explosive when he throws and he’s explosive when he runs. He has a chance to create an explosive play every time the ball gets put in his hands, and he’s become a more accurate passer from the spring to the summer and now into the preseason.”

In fact, the Bruins have altered their offensive scheme in order to highlight more of Sellers’ skill set. With a more experienced offensive line returning, Marlowe is expecting that combination to pave the way for an improved offense.

“LaNorris has done good job of making himself a better individual player, and we need to make sure everyone around his is improving, too, because that makes us the best team,” he said.