South Florence rallies, falls short against Myrtle Beach in region tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. — Christian Savage harped on offensive rebounding during several timeouts in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Region 6-4A tournament game against Myrtle Beach.
“There were a couple of times we got a stop and then gave up offensive rebounds,” the South Florence coach said. “That happened two or three times in the fourth quarter. Offensively I felt like we did the best we could.
“But on the defensive side of the ball, offensive rebounds were what hurt us.”
Despite rallying several times throughout the game — even holding a brief lead with just over a minute to go — the Bruins’ final two possessions resulted in a missed shot that the Seahawks grabbed and a turnover that allowed MBHS to run out the clock for a 44-43 win.
South fell to 1-5 for the unique season and with the loss is out of state playoff contention. Myrtle Beach advances to the region tournament finals Thursday against the winner of Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach. That game was slated to be played Wednesday night.
The Bruins have one last contest on the docket Friday as they’ve agreed to travel to city rival Wilson for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.
It wound up being a nail-biting finish to what had been a close game most of the night. South grabbed its first and only lead of the night on Brandon Scott’s bucket with 1:03 remaining in the game. But T.J. Austin gave the Seahawks the lead right back, setting up a chaotic final minute of play.
Myrtle Beach poached the rebound on a missed Bruins' shot, but South caught a break on a Seahawk turnover with 30.9 seconds left.
However, SFHS never got a final shot off as a pass wound up in the hands of an MBHS player.
“We were trying to get a high-low look to one of our players (at the end on the turnover),” Savage said. “When we got it to him at the end in the high post, we just didn’t execute the way we needed to. Our guards had freedom to make the plays, and we just didn’t make the right play in that instance or down the stretch.”
Myrtle Beach had a clear path to an easy layup following the turnover, but failed to convert on that shot and several others underneath the basket as the Seahawks kept grabbing offensive rebounds.
Eventually, the ball came out far enough for MBHS to call timeout with 1.4 seconds left, leading to an inbound pass that ran out the clock.
It was a heartbreaking outcome after the Bruins had mounted rally after rally to stay within striking distance. Myrtle Beach came out hot from three-point range, sinking four shots from downtown in the opening stanza, to take a 13-4 lead at one point.
But South battled back, pulling to within 14-12 at one point and within 17-15 to start the second quarter.
“We knew they weren’t going to shoot like that all night,” Savage said. "I just kept telling the guys and the coaches that we’ll be fine — just keep closing out. …I knew if we played some zone (defense) that would slow them down.”
SFHS didn’t allow another trey the rest of the night, and by contrast had a solid night shooting from beyond the arc itself. The Bruins sank six three-pointers for the game, led by two from leading scorer Micah Harry.
“We spent a lot of time on the shooting machine,” Savage said of his team’s preparation for Tuesday’s game. “Micah Harry has been busting his tail to make shots and that’s what he was doing. Jamarie Brown hit a big shot for us.
“We want to turn the guys into better players, and they’re always working on their games.”
Harry had a game-high 15 points while Jabahri Smith and LaNorris Sellers followed with seven each. They helped the Bruins climb back from a 27-19 hole early in the third quarter, and a seven-point deficit in the fourth.
Ayden Hickman led Myrtle Beach with nine points.
MB;17;8;7;12 – 44
SF;12;5;13;13 – 43
MYRTLE BEACH (44)
Hickman 9, Austin 8, Martin 8, Jones 8, Burgess 4, Gunn 3, Randall 2, Bryant 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (43)
Micah Harry 15, J. Smith 7, Sellers 7, Scott 5, Dickens 4, Brown 3, Cooper 2.