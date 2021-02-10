South Florence rallies, falls short against Myrtle Beach in region tournament

Myrtle Beach poached the rebound on a missed Bruins' shot, but South caught a break on a Seahawk turnover with 30.9 seconds left.

However, SFHS never got a final shot off as a pass wound up in the hands of an MBHS player.

“We were trying to get a high-low look to one of our players (at the end on the turnover),” Savage said. “When we got it to him at the end in the high post, we just didn’t execute the way we needed to. Our guards had freedom to make the plays, and we just didn’t make the right play in that instance or down the stretch.”

Myrtle Beach had a clear path to an easy layup following the turnover, but failed to convert on that shot and several others underneath the basket as the Seahawks kept grabbing offensive rebounds.

Eventually, the ball came out far enough for MBHS to call timeout with 1.4 seconds left, leading to an inbound pass that ran out the clock.

It was a heartbreaking outcome after the Bruins had mounted rally after rally to stay within striking distance. Myrtle Beach came out hot from three-point range, sinking four shots from downtown in the opening stanza, to take a 13-4 lead at one point.

But South battled back, pulling to within 14-12 at one point and within 17-15 to start the second quarter.