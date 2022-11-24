South Florence RB Shikeem Shilow has mighty season

FLORENCE, S.C. – The top-ranked South Florence Bruins call running back Shikeem Shilow “Mighty Mouse.”

The 5-foot-3, 160-pound senior sure has lived up to the nickname with 1,236 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Already in the program’s history books for being part of Bruin Stadium’s first regular-season touchdown play in 2021 (he caught a LaNorris Sellers pass at halfback), Shilow continues to shine.

Although South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said before this season he was concerned about the running back position, that’s no longer the case.

“He understands where we want the ball to go,” said Marlowe, whose 13-0 Bruins play for the Class 4A lower-state championship Friday against A.C. Flora at Columbia’s Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. “That experience helped him a lot because I think that developed a lot of physical toughness in him.”

Of course, Shilow enjoys running with the football. But he also likes his teammates’ performances in the trenches.

“I love my offensive line,” he said. “There’s a lot of movement up there with the blocks. There, you hit the holes with the energy and vibe. You start the game running the ball, and that sets the tone.”

Shilow said playing halfback last year was often technical with his blocking responsibilities. That mentality has benefited him as he has excelled at reading when the holes open for him to run through.

“At H-back, I had to go out and dodge people to block a person,” Shilow recalled. “I couldn’t go too far out or too far in. I had to be precise with it. And as a running back, I know when the bock is going to happen, so I know when I need to cut.”

That and his running technique has made Shilow a big key for Friday’s game.

“He finishes runs; he usually finishes falling forward and that’s the mark of a great tailback. He puts his pads down and gets it when there’s not a lot there,” Marlowe said. “He has certainly answered the bell and has been a tremendous part of our success this year.”

Now, about that “Mighty Mouse” nickname.

“My eighth-grade year, I was playing running back and linebacker,” Shilow said. “I could hit hard when I was a linebacker, so they told me I was ‘Mighty Mouse.’”

Shilow is also a reigning state weightlifting champion in his class.

“That helps a lot,” Shilow said. “I’m already short. But everybody gets blinded by the height and the strength takes over.”