South Florence rolls past James Island for spot in lower state final

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers had five passing attempts in the first quarter against James Island on Friday.

The first four went for touchdowns.

Although James Island was ranked as the No. 1 defense in 4A heading into the matchup, the Bruin offense made quick work of the Trojans and the result was a resounding 52-21 victory.

South Florence (13-0) will now head to A.C. Flora next Friday for a showdown of unbeatens in the 4A lower state title game after the Falcons topped West Florence 50-19.

“The offense did a great job tonight,” South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said. “Normally in cold weather, you don’t want to throw it, but when you’ve got LaNorris (Sellers) back there and Jayden (Sellers) and Evin (Singletary) at receiver, they make plays happen. LaNorris did a great job of getting them the ball and they did a great job making plays.”

And throw it, the Bruins did.

On just the third play from scrimmage, Sellers found his brother Jayden for a 50-yard touchdown shot that put South up 7-0 with 11:24 left in the first quarter.

James Island’s first drive netted negative yardage and the Trojans punted. Facing a third-and-one from his own 15-yard line, Sellers called his own number and reeled off a 47-yard rush down to the James Island 38-yard line.

A delay of game penalty set the Bruins back five yards, then Sellers delivered another touchdown strike, this time a 43-yard pass to Singletary with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

A quick three-and-out from James Island gave the Mr. Football Finalist and his offense the ball back, and Sellers found Singletary again for a 49-yard strike, putting the Bruins up 21-0 with 4:45 left in the first.

Jaylin Davis’s second sack of the game forced James Island to punt again, and it took Sellers just one play to put more points on the board.

He found Jayden along the sideline, who then made an attempted tackler miss and took the ball 77-yards for a Bruins score. LaNorris capitalized with a two-point conversion run for a 29-0 lead with just over a minute to go in the first quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same.

James Island had a short field from a long kick return, but the SFHS defense answered by forcing a fumble at its own 17-yard line, recovered by Richard Hobbs.

South relied on the legs of running back Shikeem Shilow for much of the next drive, as he converted a pair of first downs, before LaNorris found his brother again for a 27-yard score, making it 36-0.

James Island’s Amontrae Scott answered with the Trojans’ lone touchdown of the first half on an ensuing kickoff return, making it 36-7 with 10:28 left in the second quarter.

On the Bruins’ next drive, Shilow broke off a 52-yard run all the way down to the James Island 12-yard line and LaNorris capped it off three plays later with a touchdown rush of his own, putting the Bruins up 43-7 with 7:03 remaining.

The teams exchanged punts on the next two drives and James Island was gifted excellent field position at the South Florence 32-yard line following a punt from Sellers that went 12 yards, but it didn’t matter. Dirrick Goodman picked off Trojan QB Liam Nixon, putting the Bruin offense right back on the field.

Shilow exploded up the middle and down the field for a 63-yard gain and then punched the ball into the end zone on the next play to put the Bruins up 50-7.

A snap over the head of the James Island punter would put South Florence up 52-7 heading into halftime.

With a running clock, the Bruins elected to keep the ball on the ground, not throwing the ball once in the second half.

James Island scored a pair of touchdowns, one on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Nixon to Scott with 7:00 in the third quarter, and one on a 2-yard rush from Amor Scott with 0:27 remaining in the game.

South Florence’s 52 points, all of which came in the first half, were the most James Island had given up all season.

Marlowe said his defense took the challenge “personally” when comparing themselves to James Island’s unit across the field.

“Our defense really took it personally,” Marlowe said. “James Island had the No. 1 defense in the state and they came out and wanted to make a statement. I was disappointed in how we finished in the second half. Our 1’s played really well, but we’ve got some stuff to clean up with the 2’s.”

As the Bruins prepare for the Falcons with a trip to the Class 4A state championship hanging in the balance, Marlowe said it will all come down to “focus.”

“It’s the same every week. We’ve got to be focused on us and the things we know we can," he said. "A.C. Flora is a great team and we’re a great team too. It’s going to come down to the little things, who handles Thanksgiving the best? It’s a little new for us, they’re probably a little more used to it, but ultimately, we’ve got to stay focused on us and keep improving.”

JI 0 7 7 7 — 21

SF 29 23 0 0 — 52

FIRST QUARTER

SF — Jayden Sellers 50 pass from LaNorris Sellers (Grant McDonald kick), 11:24.

SF — Evin Singletary 43 pass from L. Sellers (McDonald kick), 7:26.

SF — Singletary 49 pass from L. Sellers (McDonald kick), 4:45.

SF — J. Sellers 77 pass from L. Sellers (Sellers runs), 1:10.

SECOND QUARTER

SF — J. Sellers 27 pass from L. Sellers (McDonald kick), 10:41.

JI — Amontrae Scott kick return (Dangerfield kick), 10:28.

SF — L. Sellers 10 rush (McDonald kick), 7:03.

SF — Shikeem Shilow 6 runs (McDonald kick), 1:22.

THIRD QUARTER

JI— Scott 4 pass from Liam Nixon (Dangerfield kick), 7:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

JI — Amor Scott 2 rush (Dangerfield kick), 0:27.