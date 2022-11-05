South Florence rolls past RNE in 4A playoff opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pretty much everything Drew Marlowe wanted to have happen Friday night did.

His top-ranked and undefeated South Florence squad came out strong against Richland Northeast and had a five-score lead by the end of the first quarter.

That eventually resulted in a running clock in the second half, which allowed the Bruins to give their backups some valuable playoff game experience.

And finally, SFHS was able to leave Bruin Stadium with no significant injuries following a 61-18 rout of the Cavaliers in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Attention now turns to Bluffton (4-6), who won its playoff opener 49-20 over Westwood. South (11-0) will host the Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

“I’ll keep saying it – we’re fighting for our lives every single week,” Marlowe said. “We’ve got to do a great job of valuing every single day of practice, valuing every rep and valuing every Friday night because nothing is guaranteed now.”

Nothing might be guaranteed, but the odds are likely stacked in the Bruins’ if they continue to play the way they have all season − and on Friday.

Shrine Bowl quarterback LaNorris Sellers made the most of his eight completions as five went for touchdowns. He found Juan Fargas, Shikeem Shilow, Rodney Lesane and Jabray Johnson twice in the first half as South built a 55-6 advantage at the break.

Shilow, who also played just the first half, had 12 carries for 110 yards and another score.

“I thought we came out pretty good,” Marlowe said. “Defense played really well to start with…had probably the best field position I’ve ever had for an entire half. I think we had the ball on their side of the 50 for every drive.

“Thought we came out (and) executed, did what we needed to do and stayed healthy tonight and happy to be moving on to the next round.”

The Bruins defense was especially strong early. It didn’t allow RNE to gain a first down until the second quarter while coming up with two sacks (Jaylin Davis & Trokel Prew) and two interceptions in the opening stanza.

Amare Reaves had one of the picks and Dirrick Goodman had the other – one that he returned 24 yards for a score for SFHS’ third TD of the game.

South scored on every possession in the first half, including the opening one of the second quarter when the second-team offense took over for a series. Raleigh Jett scored from a yard out for the Bruins and was second on the team behind Shilow with 85 yards rushing on the night.

Latrelle McClary added another TD run in the fourth.

“That was a big deal for us, being able to get those guys (in) who don’t get to play as much,” Marlowe said. “They came in and some played well, some didn’t, but we got some film on them and we’ll go to work on that on Sunday.”

Quarterback William Wilson had a strong night for the Cavaliers. He threw a trio of TD passes, with two going to Zackery Watkins.

SOUTH FLORENCE 61, RICHLAND NORTHEAST 18

RNE 0 6 6 6 – 18

SF 35 20 0 6 – 61

FIRST QUARTER

SF – Juan Fargas 37 pass from LaNorris Sellers (Grant McDonald kick), 9:29.

SF – Shikeem Shilow 16 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 5:16.

SF – Dirrick Goodman 24 INT return (McDonald kick), 4:23.

SF – Rodney Lesane 7 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 1:38.

SF – Shilow 15 run (McDonald kick), 0:18.

SECOND QUARTER

SF – Raleigh Jett 1 run (McDonald kick failed), 10:33.

RNE – Zackery Watkins 11 pass from William Wilson (kick failed), 6:09.

SF – Jabray Johnson 38 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 5:11.

SF – Johnson 20 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 1:19.

THIRD QUARTER

RNE – Watkins 34 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 5:11.

FOURTH QUARTER

SF – Latrelle McClary 6 run (McDonald kick failed), 11:38.

RNE – Zahir Khalid 6 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 3:20.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – SF: Shilow 12-110, TD; Jett 9-85, TD; McClary 7 -16, TD.

PASSING – SF: Sellers 8-16-156, 5 TDs.

RECEIVING – SF: Johnson 3-72, TD; Fargas 2-42, TD; Shilow 1-16, TD; Lesane 1-7, TD.

RECORD: SF 11-0

NEXT GAME: The Bruins host Bluffton next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.