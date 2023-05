FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s Braxton Blocker will be competing at the next level, and doing so in multiple sports.

Blocker signed with St. Andrews University in North Carolina on Monday in a ceremony at the school.

As an outside linebacker this past season for the 4A state champion Bruins, Blocker had 38 tackles and two sacks. He also competed in the 170-pound classification as part of the first SFHS team to win a postseason wrestling duals match.