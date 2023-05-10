FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard Hobbs is headed to St. Andrews University in North Carolina on the strength of two standout athletic careers.

Hobbs signed with the NAIA Knights at the school in a ceremony Monday. He’ll be competing on the football field as well as the wrestling mat.

Playing as a nose guard for the 4A state champion Bruins, Hobbs had 36 tackles this past season. He also competed in the 220-pound classification on the wrestling team that earned the school’s first postseason duals victory.