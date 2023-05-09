FLORENCE, S.C. – There were a couple of colleges Jazmyne Lyde had to choose from, but after talking with Clinton College basketball coach Averyeon Quick, the choice was a clear one, she said.

Lyde, the South Florence High standout guard who helped the Bruins capture back-to-back Region 6-4A titles, signed with the Golden Bears, who are out of Rock Hill, on Monday at the school.

“It was a good feeling as soon as I stepped on campus and worked out with the team,” Lyde said. “Talking with coach Quick, he helped me out with a lot of college decisions. Talking with him really felt nice, and they have a good program.

“I had some more colleges interested, but after talking with coach Quick, that was my final decision.”

Lyde averaged 11.9 points, 8.5 rebounds 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Bruins this past season, garnering all-state honors as well as a selection to the North-South all-star game.