FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence High’s Kwamecia Marks will continue her athletic career – in the capital city.

Marks signed with Columbia College on Monday in a ceremony at the school and will run track for the NAIA Koalas next season.

“It feels very good, and the moment I signed was a special one for me,” Marks said. “The coach (at Columbia College) really drew me there. He wasn’t pushy; he was very understanding and made me feel like I was at home already.

“It wasn’t my top choice at first, but as soon as I went to the school and met everybody, it became my No. 1 spot.”

Marks competed in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100 relays this past season for the Bruins, helping them earn the Region 6-4A title in the process.