FLORENCE, S.C. – Ella McDaniel never really thought about playing soccer collegiately, but then Francis Marion University became an enticing option.

McDaniel signed with the hometown Patriots on Monday in a ceremony at the school to continue her athletic career.

“I’m super-excited to sign with FMU,” McDaniel said. “I didn’t know if I’d get a chance to play soccer in college, but this is a great opportunity for me.”

McDaniel played all over the field for the Bruins this past season, but mostly served as a midfielder or striker, she said.

“FMU is a good school academically and I feel like I can grow as a student and a player there,” she added. “I also really liked the coach and campus.”