FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the pillars of South Florence’s offensive line is continuing his gridiron career at North Greenville University.

Nate McGee signed with the Crusaders in a ceremony at the school Monday and looks to have the same kind of impact for them that he did for the Bruins.

A starter for the better part of the last three seasons, McGee was a part of an OL unit that helped SFHS rush for more than 3,000 yards and 30 scores en route to the 4A state championship.