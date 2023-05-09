FLORENCE, S.C. – For Joseph McMillan, his college choice was apparent as soon as he stepped on campus at Francis Marion University, he said.

The South Florence High senior forward signed with the Patriots on Monday at the school as he took the next step in his basketball career.

“It feels great to actually be able to play basketball at the next level,” McMillan said. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing and glad I can continue to do it.

“…I just love the scenery (at FMU), the classes, they’ve got what I want to do when I’m older. It was just love as soon as I stepped on campus – I love the coaching staff, I love the program and I just feel like it will be great for me to go there.”

McMillan averaged 11 points, three rebounds and three steals per game for the Bruins this past season in helping them earn the second seed in Region 6-4A.