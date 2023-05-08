FLORENCE, S.C. – Luke Miller is trading South Carolina summers for Michigan winters, and continuing his baseball career in the process.

The South Florence High standout signed with Hillsdale College, a NCAA Division II school in Hillsdale, Mich., on Monday at the school.

“It feels really good,” Miller said. “It’s been a very long process; I’ve had a couple surgeries…things that have set me back, and I’ve had to overcome a lot of obstacles to get to this day, so to be here signing with a college – it’s the dream.”

Miller is batting .540 for the Bruins this season with 10 doubles, 22 RBI and 10 stolen bases. On the mound, he has two wins and has a 3.08 ERA over 11 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts.

Hillsdale provides a strong academic foundation for Miller, he said, along with the opportunity to play baseball.

“They call it the ‘Ivy League of the Midwest,’” he said. “It’s a very well-respected academic school. The graduates of Hillsdale are changing the world; they’re doing great things. To develop into the person and leader I want to be, that’s the best school for me.”