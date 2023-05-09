FLORENCE, S.C. – O’marion Timmons will get a chance to play regularly on the same field where the South Florence High football team captured its first-ever state championship.

Timmons, a tight end for the Bruins, signed with Benedict College on Monday at the school to continue his gridiron career.

“The feeling is great,” Timmons said. “It’s always been a dream to go to Benedict and now that I have that opportunity – all glory to God.”

The visit to the Columbia-area school is what sealed Timmons’ final decision, he said.

“Throughout high school I wasn’t really thinking about college,” Timmons said. “But I got into (the process) and went out to Benedict to see if I liked it and it felt like home.”