FLORENCE, S.C. – After coming to Florence from California, Dylan Wiegel won’t haven't to travel nearly as far to continue his baseball career.

The South Florence High standout signed with Francis Marion University on Monday at a ceremony at the school.

“It feels nice; I felt FMU was the best fit for me baseball-wise and to continue my academic and athletic careers,” Wiegel said. “The campus was nice and I really like the coaches. It was a just a nice feeling knowing the coaches would be there for me when I needed them.”

That was one of the things that ultimately sent Wiegel to FMU, although Coker was in the mix late, he said.

Wiegel has thrown 40 2/3 innings this season and has six wins with a 1.03 ERA and 53 strikeouts.