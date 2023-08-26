HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
South Florence 28
Oceanside Collegiate 6
CHARLESTON, S.C- South Florence's Jayden Sellers caught a touchdown pass, and Raleigh Jett rushed for a score of his own.
Messiah Jackson rushed for a TD, and Amare Reaves had a pick-six.
The Bruins improved to 2-0 and will next host Orangeburg-Wilkinson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hartsville 55
Darlington 26
DARLINGTON - Hartsville’s McKendrie Douglas threw for a touchdown, and Carmello McDaniel added a rushing touchdown.
The Red Foxes improved to 2-0 and will host Camden at 7:30 Friday.
The Falcons fall to 1-1 and will travel to Lugoff-Elgin at 7:30 Friday.
Dillon 38
Lamar 6
LAMAR -- Dillon’s Dominick Felton rushed for three touchdowns.
Teammate Jamarion Fling added a rushing touchdown of his own.
Lamar’s Zoom Jackson had a receiving touchdown.
The Wildcats improved to 1-0 and will host Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Silver Foxes fell to 1-1 and will travel to Airport at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Aynor 40
Kingstree 14
AYNOR- Kingstree’s Xavier Dukes rushed for two touchdowns.
The Blazers fall to 0-2 and will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake View 38
Mullins 22
LAKE VIEW -- Lake View’s Jayden Ford rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a kick for a score.
Teammate Tyrell Foxworth rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown. Scoring TDs were also recorded by Kiwi Jackson and Kason Herlong.
THe Wild Gators improved to 1-1 and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mullins fell to 0-2 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hammond 47
Florence Christian 0
COLUMBIA -- Florence Christian fell to 0-2 and will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Collegiate 30
C.A. Johnson 26
DARLINGTON -- Trinity Collegiate’s Courtlyn Brunson scored the game-winning touchdown with under one minute to play. He finished with 201 rushing yards.
Teammate Cade Amell passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns.
The Titans improved to 1-2 and will host Atlantic Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cardinal Newman 55
Pee Dee Academy 7
MULLINS -- Pee Dee Academy fell in the season opener to Cardinal Newman and will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Clarendon Hall 54
The King’s Academy 14
SUMMERTON -- The King’s Academy’s Jackson Alexander passed for a score, and Lucas Field rushed for one.
The Lions fall to 0-2 and will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Carolina Academy 23
Dillon Christian 0
LAKE CITY -- Carolina Academy’s Connor Goldman rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Josh Brown added a rushing touchdown.
The Bobcats improved to 1-0 and will travel to Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Warriors fall to 0-1 and will host Clarendon Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Manning 50
Scott’s Branch 0
SUMMERTON - Manning’s Jamir Wilson returned a kick for touchdown. Daquan Mcfadden had a pick-six, and Jontavius Canty returned a fumble for a score.
Teammates Emmanuel Betrand, Jalen Coard, Christian Thames and Emory Hampton rushed for TDs.
The Monarchs improved to 2-0 and will travel to East Clarendon.
Marlboro County 30
Cheraw 17
CHERAW -- The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 and will host Scotland (N.C.) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Braves fell to 0-1 and will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Central 34
Great Falls 6
GREAT FALLS - The Stallions improved to 1-1 and will host Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Waccamaw 21
Carvers Bay 19
PAWLEYS ISLAND -- The Bears fell to 0-2 and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta 55
East Clarendon 18
LATTA -- The Vikings improved to 2-0 and will travel to McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wolverines fall to 0-1 and will host Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cross 46
Hemingway 8
HEMINGWAY -- The Tigers fell to 0-2 and host Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Johnsonville 50
Green Sea Floyds 25
GREEN SEA -- The Flashes improved to 1-1 and will travel to Waccamaw at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Laurence Manning 34
Pinewood Prep 19
SUMMERVILLE -- Laurence Manning’s Tyler June passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.
Teammate Granger Powell passed for two touchdowns.
The SwampCats improved to 2-0 and will travel to Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 52
Palmetto Christian 6
MOUNT PLEASANT -- The Stallions improved to 1-0 and will travel to Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Academy 35
Thomas Sumter 13
BISHOPVILLE - The Cavaliers improved to 1-0 and will travel to Patrick Henry at 7:30 p.m. Friday.