HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

South Florence 28

Oceanside Collegiate 6

CHARLESTON, S.C- South Florence's Jayden Sellers caught a touchdown pass, and Raleigh Jett rushed for a score of his own.

Messiah Jackson rushed for a TD, and Amare Reaves had a pick-six.

The Bruins improved to 2-0 and will next host Orangeburg-Wilkinson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hartsville 55

Darlington 26

DARLINGTON - Hartsville’s McKendrie Douglas threw for a touchdown, and Carmello McDaniel added a rushing touchdown.

The Red Foxes improved to 2-0 and will host Camden at 7:30 Friday.

The Falcons fall to 1-1 and will travel to Lugoff-Elgin at 7:30 Friday.

Dillon 38

Lamar 6

LAMAR -- Dillon’s Dominick Felton rushed for three touchdowns.

Teammate Jamarion Fling added a rushing touchdown of his own.

Lamar’s Zoom Jackson had a receiving touchdown.

The Wildcats improved to 1-0 and will host Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Silver Foxes fell to 1-1 and will travel to Airport at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Aynor 40

Kingstree 14

AYNOR- Kingstree’s Xavier Dukes rushed for two touchdowns.

The Blazers fall to 0-2 and will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 38

Mullins 22

LAKE VIEW -- Lake View’s Jayden Ford rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a kick for a score.

Teammate Tyrell Foxworth rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown. Scoring TDs were also recorded by Kiwi Jackson and Kason Herlong.

THe Wild Gators improved to 1-1 and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Mullins fell to 0-2 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hammond 47

Florence Christian 0

COLUMBIA -- Florence Christian fell to 0-2 and will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Trinity Collegiate 30

C.A. Johnson 26

DARLINGTON -- Trinity Collegiate’s Courtlyn Brunson scored the game-winning touchdown with under one minute to play. He finished with 201 rushing yards.

Teammate Cade Amell passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans improved to 1-2 and will host Atlantic Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cardinal Newman 55

Pee Dee Academy 7

MULLINS -- Pee Dee Academy fell in the season opener to Cardinal Newman and will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Clarendon Hall 54

The King’s Academy 14

SUMMERTON -- The King’s Academy’s Jackson Alexander passed for a score, and Lucas Field rushed for one.

The Lions fall to 0-2 and will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Carolina Academy 23

Dillon Christian 0

LAKE CITY -- Carolina Academy’s Connor Goldman rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Josh Brown added a rushing touchdown.

The Bobcats improved to 1-0 and will travel to Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Warriors fall to 0-1 and will host Clarendon Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Manning 50

Scott’s Branch 0

SUMMERTON - Manning’s Jamir Wilson returned a kick for touchdown. Daquan Mcfadden had a pick-six, and Jontavius Canty returned a fumble for a score.

Teammates Emmanuel Betrand, Jalen Coard, Christian Thames and Emory Hampton rushed for TDs.

The Monarchs improved to 2-0 and will travel to East Clarendon.

Marlboro County 30

Cheraw 17

CHERAW -- The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 and will host Scotland (N.C.) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Braves fell to 0-1 and will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Central 34

Great Falls 6

GREAT FALLS - The Stallions improved to 1-1 and will host Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Waccamaw 21

Carvers Bay 19

PAWLEYS ISLAND -- The Bears fell to 0-2 and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 55

East Clarendon 18

LATTA -- The Vikings improved to 2-0 and will travel to McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Wolverines fall to 0-1 and will host Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cross 46

Hemingway 8

HEMINGWAY -- The Tigers fell to 0-2 and host Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Johnsonville 50

Green Sea Floyds 25

GREEN SEA -- The Flashes improved to 1-1 and will travel to Waccamaw at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Laurence Manning 34

Pinewood Prep 19

SUMMERVILLE -- Laurence Manning’s Tyler June passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

Teammate Granger Powell passed for two touchdowns.

The SwampCats improved to 2-0 and will travel to Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 52

Palmetto Christian 6

MOUNT PLEASANT -- The Stallions improved to 1-0 and will travel to Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 35

Thomas Sumter 13

BISHOPVILLE - The Cavaliers improved to 1-0 and will travel to Patrick Henry at 7:30 p.m. Friday.